Apple iOS 26.2 Beta Rollout Expected On Nov 4 After iOS 26.1 Release: Report

Apple’s next major update for iOS 26, version 26.2, is expected to be launched in beta version this week.

According to a report by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the tech giant is likely to roll out the iOS 26.2 beta as early as Tuesday following the public release of iOS 26.1.

The iOS 26.1 update introduces a new Tinted toggle for the Liquid Glass feature, aimed at enhancing readability, though overall it remains a minor release.

The initial beta of iOS 26.2 may only include small changes, with more significant features possibly arriving later. The updated operating system for iPhones was first released in September for compatible Apple phones, following its announcement at WWDC 2025.

In the latest edition of his Power On newsletter, Mark Gurman reveals that Apple’s iOS 26.2 update could begin beta testing as soon as Tuesday. This closely follows the public launch of iOS 26.1, which is anticipated to arrive on Monday. Gurman notes that, unless unexpected issues arise, the iOS 26.1 release should proceed as planned at the start of the week.

“Apple plans to roll it out to users this week, and I expect that to happen on Monday — barring any last-minute delays, which have occurred in the past for various reasons,” he wrote.