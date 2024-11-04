Apple To Offer Next Set Of AI Features With iOS 18.2 Early December

Apple is expected to release its next batch of Apple Intelligence features early next month. According to an article by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iOS 18.2 operating system update, which features significant enhancements to Apple Intelligence, will be launched in the week of Dec. 2.

Unless a delay occurs due to unforeseen circumstances, the iOS 18.2 release will include features such as ChatGPT chatbot integration, the custom emoji Genmoji and the Image Playground app, Gurman said.

He also added that following iOS 18.2, Apple Intelligence will receive its next significant update in April as part of iOS 18.4, which may include a Siri upgrade, allowing it to access users' data and reply to their queries using the data displayed on their screens.

As part of iOS 18.2, Genmoji — a portmanteau of 'generative AI' and 'Emoji' — will allow users to create Genmoji by typing a description. An example cited by Apple on its website includes "T-rex wearing a tutu (dress) on a surfboard". The feature will also offer a degree of personalisation by enabling users to choose a photo of a friend or family member to create the Genmoji.

Image Playground will enable users to create fun images in apps like Messages, Notes, Keynote and Pages. Image Wand is expected to make notes more visually engaging by turning rough sketches into images. When a user circles an empty space, Image Wand will create an image using context from the surrounding area.

In December, Writing Tools (which was released as part of Apple Intelligence in iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.1 on Oct. 28) will reportedly get an added feature. Users will be able to describe a specific change they want to apply to their text, like making a dinner party invite read like a poem or adding more dynamic action words to a résumé.

With the ChatGPT chatbot integration, users will also have the option to access ChatGPT's knowledge base within Writing Tools and Siri, allowing them to leverage its image- and document-understanding capabilities without needing to switch between tools.

According to Gurman, in addition to the U.S. English version, other English dialects will be available with the iOS 18.2 update in December. The European Union will be added in the April release.