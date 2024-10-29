Apple Introduces New iMac: M4 Chip, Apple Intelligence, Nano-Texture Glass, New Colours

Apple has updated the iMac, its all-in-one computer, with the M4 chip featuring an 8-core CPU and up to a 10-core GPU. The new iMac comes in some snazzy new colours with a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display as earlier. There's a new nano-texture glass option to reduce glare, for which you need to pay more.

Base RAM on the new iMac has been doubled to 16GB and can be further configured to 32GB RAM on higher-end models. Bundled accessories will use USB-C ports on the new iMac instead of Lightning earlier, with accessories that now use USB-C charging ports instead of Lightning. There's a new 12MP webcam too.

The new iMac supports Apple Intelligence, Apple’s version of artificial intelligence. Apple Intelligence brings in new capabilities to the iMac, such as rewriting, proofreading, and summarising with Writing Tools and voice and text requests to a redesigned Siri.

On the new iMac, all four USB-C ports support Thunderbolt 4 for faster data transfers. The device supports both Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. iMac with 8-core CPU/8-core GPU can configure to Magic Keyboard with Touch ID and Numeric Keypad, while iMac with 10-core CPU/10-core GPU comes standard with Touch ID.

The macOS Sequoia software features iPhone Mirroring, which is available on Macs with Apple silicon and Intel-based Macs with T2 Security Chip. Other macOS Sequoia features include Highlights in Safari, a redesigned Reader, a new video viewer, distraction control, personalised spatial audio, and improvements to game mode. There is a new password app, too.

There are new shades of green, yellow, orange, pink, purple, and blue, alongside silver. All iMacs come with a color-matched keyboard and mouse, or an optional trackpad.

iMac with 8-core CPU and 8-core GPU starts at Rs 1,34,900 and Rs 1,24,900 for education. iMac with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU starts at Rs 1,54,900 and Rs 1,44,900 for education.