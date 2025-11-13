Apple Introduces Digital ID For US Passports: How Does It Work For iPhone, Watch Users?

While the option to carry a passport digitally marks a notable step in digital identification, its use remains limited for now. Apple said that Digital ID will initially be accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints across more than 250 airports only in the US for domestic flights.

That means users won’t be able to rely on this feature for international travel or border crossings, as it doesn’t replace a physical passport. “Additional Digital ID acceptance use cases to come in the future,” Apple said in a press release.

As reported by TechCrunch, the feature was first previewed during the iOS 26 release and builds on Apple’s earlier efforts to digitise government IDs. It’s currently available in 12 states in the US and Puerto Rico, with plans for a wider rollout.