Apple Introduces Digital ID For US Passports: How Does It Work For iPhone, Watch Users?
Apple has launched a new Digital ID feature that allows users to securely store and present their US passport through the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch.
Apple has introduced a new feature called Digital ID, allowing users to add their United States passport to the Wallet app on iPhone and Apple Watch. According to the company, the digital ID information will be stored locally on the device. The passport data will be protected through encryption, ensuring only the owner can access it.
Where can one use Apple’s Digital ID?
While the option to carry a passport digitally marks a notable step in digital identification, its use remains limited for now. Apple said that Digital ID will initially be accepted at Transportation Security Administration (TSA) checkpoints across more than 250 airports only in the US for domestic flights.
That means users won’t be able to rely on this feature for international travel or border crossings, as it doesn’t replace a physical passport. “Additional Digital ID acceptance use cases to come in the future,” Apple said in a press release.
As reported by TechCrunch, the feature was first previewed during the iOS 26 release and builds on Apple’s earlier efforts to digitise government IDs. It’s currently available in 12 states in the US and Puerto Rico, with plans for a wider rollout.
How does Apple’s Digital ID Work?
Setting up a Digital ID in Apple Wallet is easy. Users need to open the Wallet app, tap the Add (+) button, choose Driver’s Licence or ID Cards, and then select Digital ID.
They must then scan the photo page of their US passport and use their iPhone to read the chip on the back to confirm the document is genuine. After that, they take a selfie and follow a few head movements for verification. Once approved, the passport is added securely to Wallet.
Those who don’t have a passport can still add an eligible driver’s licence or state ID to use the same features.
Is the Digital ID secure?
Apple claims the feature is backed by the same security principles that govern its Wallet system. All Digital ID data is encrypted and stored on the user’s device, meaning Apple cannot view when or where it’s used, or what information is shared.
Users can approve any request for ID information using Face ID or Touch ID before it’s transmitted. Importantly, they don’t need to hand over or unlock their phone to present the ID.
“With the launch of Digital ID, we’re excited to expand the ways users can store and present their identity, all with the security and privacy built into iPhone and Apple Watch,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet.
What’s next for Apple’s Digital ID?
Though currently focused on domestic travel, Apple hinted that broader acceptance may be on the horizon. For now, the Digital ID offers a convenient, secure and privacy-centric alternative for identity verification.