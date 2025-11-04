Apple Intelligence To Roll Out Eight New Languages Today
Apple Intelligence now supports eight additional languages — Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, and Traditional Chinese, Apple SVP Greg Joswiak informed on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter)
iOS 26 introduces Live Translation, a new Apple Intelligence feature that enables real-time language translation across core apps like Messages, FaceTime, and more. In iMessage, it can translate text into other languages as you type, and automatically convert incoming messages written in different languages.
The feature also supports AirPods equipped with Apple’s H2 chip, including AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3, allowing seamless translation through audio interactions. In India, users of Apple Intelligence will now encounter a new region-specific notice in select tools.
The Clean Up feature in Photos, for example, will display a warning if an image cannot be edited “due to laws and regulations.” This notice was spotted in the release candidate build of iOS 26.1.
Hej,— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) November 3, 2025
Hallo,
OlÃ¡,
Merhaba,
Xin chÃ o,
ä½ å¥½ Apple Intelligence!
Weâre so excited that Apple Intelligence is rolling out to eight new languages today, unlocking new ways for users to communicate, tap into their creativity, and get things done effortlessly.
Apple Intelligence Features in India
Apple Intelligence was rolled out in India on April 1, 2025, as part of the iOS 18.4 update. This update brought advanced AI features compatible iPhones, iPads, and Macs.
Proofread, Rewrite, and Summarise Text with Writing Tools
This tool automatically checks your text for grammar, spelling, word choice, and sentence structure errors, offering suggestions with explanations you can review or quickly accept. It also helps rewrite and summarise text into a paragraph, bulleted key points, a table, or a list.
Clean Up Photos and Relive Moments with a Smarter Photos App
This intuitive tool uses AI to identify and remove distracting or unwanted objects or people in the background of a photo with a simple tap, brush, or circle gesture.
Create Genmoji to Fit Any Moment
You can type a description of what you want your emoji to look like (e.g., "a smiley face wearing a chef hat and winking") and Apple Intelligence will instantly generate several options for you to choose from.
Take Notes to the Next Level with Image Wand
In the Notes app, you can draw a rough sketch (a circle around a drawing) and use Image Wand to transform it into a more polished, related image in styles like Illustration or Sketch.
Prioritise and Stay Focused
Apple Intelligence enhances the Focus feature to help you manage distractions and concentrate on important tasks.