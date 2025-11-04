Apple Intelligence To Roll Out Eight New Languages Today

Apple Intelligence now supports eight additional languages — Danish, Dutch, Norwegian, Portuguese (Portugal), Swedish, Turkish, Vietnamese, and Traditional Chinese, Apple SVP Greg Joswiak informed on Tuesday on X (formerly Twitter)

iOS 26 introduces Live Translation, a new Apple Intelligence feature that enables real-time language translation across core apps like Messages, FaceTime, and more. In iMessage, it can translate text into other languages as you type, and automatically convert incoming messages written in different languages.

The feature also supports AirPods equipped with Apple’s H2 chip, including AirPods 4, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Pro 3, allowing seamless translation through audio interactions. In India, users of Apple Intelligence will now encounter a new region-specific notice in select tools.

The Clean Up feature in Photos, for example, will display a warning if an image cannot be edited “due to laws and regulations.” This notice was spotted in the release candidate build of iOS 26.1.