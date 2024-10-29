Apple Intelligence Now Available On iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple has announced the first set of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Apple Intelligence is now available through a free software update with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Apple Intelligence will allow users to improve their writing and summarise mail, messages, and notifications through writing tools such as Rewrite. Siri becomes more capable and natural-sounding, with a new design and better understanding of language and context, and allowing users to use both voice and text commands.

The advanced Photos app will leverage Apple Intelligence for features such as Clean Up to eliminate distraction in photos, natural language search in photos and videos, and using Memories to create movies with a simple prompt (the Memory Movie feature is only available on iPhone and iPad).

These features can be accessed in most regions around the world when the device and Siri language are set to US English.