NDTV ProfitTechnologyApple Intelligence Now Available On iPhone, iPad, Mac
ADVERTISEMENT

Apple Intelligence Now Available On iPhone, iPad, Mac

Apple Intelligence will help users to improve writing, summarise notifications, mail and messages, use AI features in Photos app and more.

29 Oct 2024, 11:10 AM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Apple has announced the first set of&nbsp;Apple Intelligence&nbsp;features for iPhone, iPad and Mac users.</p><p>(Source: Apple)</p></div>
Apple has announced the first set of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad and Mac users.

(Source: Apple)

Apple has announced the first set of Apple Intelligence features for iPhone, iPad, and Mac users. Apple Intelligence is now available through a free software update with the release of iOS 18.1, iPadOS 18.1, and macOS Sequoia 15.1.

Apple Intelligence will allow users to improve their writing and summarise mail, messages, and notifications through writing tools such as Rewrite. Siri becomes more capable and natural-sounding, with a new design and better understanding of language and context, and allowing users to use both voice and text commands.

The advanced Photos app will leverage Apple Intelligence for features such as Clean Up to eliminate distraction in photos, natural language search in photos and videos, and using Memories to create movies with a simple prompt (the Memory Movie feature is only available on iPhone and iPad).

These features can be accessed in most regions around the world when the device and Siri language are set to US English.

Devices That Support Apple Intelligence

Apple Intelligence is available on the following devices:

iPhones:

  • iPhone 16

  • iPhone 16 Plus

  • iPhone 16 Pro

  • iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • iPhone 15 Pro

  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

Macs:

  • M3 MacBook Air

  • M2 MacBook Air

  • M1 MacBook Air

  • M3 MacBook Pro

  • M2 MacBook Pro

  • M1 MacBook Pro

  • M3 iMac

  • M1 iMac

  • M2 Mac mini

  • M1 Mac mini

  • M2 Max Mac Studio

  • M1 Max Mac Studio

  • M2 Ultra Mac Pro

iPads:

  • M4 iPad Pro

  • M2 iPad Pro

  • M1 iPad Pro

  • M2 iPad Air

  • M1 iPad Air

  • iPad mini A17 Pro

Apple Intelligence Waitlist

Before using these features though, users need to join the Apple Intelligence waitlist. Here’s how you can do that:

  • Go to device Settings.

  • Tap Apple Intelligence & Siri.

  • Tap ‘Join the Apple Intelligence Waitlist’.

  • Tap the blue ‘Join Waitlist’ button on the pop-up.

  • You will receive a notification once Apple Intelligence access is granted.

  • Go back to Settings and confirm that Apple Intelligence toggle is turned on.

ALSO READ

'Hands-On Experience': Apple May Launch New M4 Macs On Oct 30
Opinion
'Hands-On Experience': Apple May Launch New M4 Macs On Oct 30
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top BusinessIPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT