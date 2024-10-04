iOS 18.1: Here’s What You Can Do Using Apple Intelligence

Apple is scheduled to make its next software update, iOS 18.1, sometime in October. The big news: Apple Intelligence is reportedly at the heart of the iOS 18.1 update. So even though the iPhone 16 series launch was a tad mood dampener when it came to artificial intelligence users are eagerly awaiting Apple Intelligence as part of the iOS 18.1 release.

Apple Intelligence is a staggered rollout: all features won’t be available with iOS 18.1, and some will roll out in the months to come, Apple has said. However, everything you can do is expected to be more intuitive, intelligent and easy. But what can you do with Apple Intelligence? Here’s a lowdown of the first set of its features, according to Apple: