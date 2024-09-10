Apple India Prices: How Much Do iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, AirPods Cost
Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series begin on September 13, with availability starting on September 20.
Apple's Sept. 9, 'It's Glowtime' event showcased the company's new line of iPhones to the world. The much-awaited event also witnessed the unveiling of the latest generation of Apple AirPods and Watch. For Apple fans in India, here's detailed information on the pricing and feature list of the devices.
Apple iPhone 16 Series
The iPhone 16 is Apple's first phone designed for generative AI, allowing users to create text and images with natural-language prompts. It offers 17% more system memory bandwidth, a tougher glass-ceramic screen and a 40% faster GPU compared to its predecessor. It comes in colours such as white, black, teal, ultramarine and pink.
The iPhone 16 Pro model features advanced AI capabilities, larger screens (6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max), and supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second. It features improved audio recording with spatial audio and reduced background noise. The devices are available in four colours — white titanium, darker titanium, natural titanium and desert titanium.
Apple iPhone 16 Series Price In India
iPhone 16: Rs 79,900
iPhone 16 Plus: Rs 89,900
iPhone 16 Pro: Rs 119,900
iPhone 16 Pro Max: Rs 144,900
Pre-order and availability: Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series begin on September 13, with availability starting on Sept. 20.
Apple Watch Series 10
The Apple Watch Series 10 is now the thinnest and largest smartwatch from Apple, with a display 30% larger than earlier models. It features a polished titanium finish in jet black, rose gold, and silver. The watch can detect sleep apnoea, pending FDA approval, and will be available in over 150 countries soon. It offers fast charging, reaching 80% in 30 minutes, and has a battery life of up to 18 hours.
Price: Rs 46,900
Availability: From September 20
Apple Watch Ultra 2
The Apple Watch Ultra 2 is a sports and adventure watch, boasting a black titanium case, advanced connectivity, and health and safety features. According to Apple, it has the most precise GPS available in a sports watch.
Price: Rs 89,900
Availability: From September 20
AirPods
Updated for all-day comfort, the new design offers a completely transformed audio experience and introduces Active Noise Cancellation, a first for this open-ear style.
Price:
AirPods 4: Rs 12,900
AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: Rs 17,900
Availability: From Sept. 20
AirPods Max
The AirPods Max now comes with USB-C charging and features high-end audio capabilities. The headphones will offer Personalized Spatial Audio, a feature previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.
Price: Rs 59,900
Availability: From Sept. 20