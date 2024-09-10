Apple India Prices: How Much Do iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, AirPods Cost

The iPhone 16 is Apple's first phone designed for generative AI, allowing users to create text and images with natural-language prompts. It offers 17% more system memory bandwidth, a tougher glass-ceramic screen and a 40% faster GPU compared to its predecessor. It comes in colours such as white, black, teal, ultramarine and pink.

The iPhone 16 Pro model features advanced AI capabilities, larger screens (6.3 inches for the Pro and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max), and supports 4K video recording at 120 frames per second. It features improved audio recording with spatial audio and reduced background noise. The devices are available in four colours — white titanium, darker titanium, natural titanium and desert titanium.