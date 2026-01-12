Apple Overtakes Samsung, Bags Highest Global Smartphone Market Share In 2025

Apple dominated the global smartphone market in 2025 logging a 20% market share and 10% year-on-year shipment growth, according to data from a report by Counterpoints Research.

Apple narrowly beat Samsung, which had 19% market share and having the most compared to the top five brands.

Apple’s growth in 2025 was spurred by it expanding its product line and tapping the increasing demand within emerging and mid‑size markets, on the back of a stronger product mix, according to senior analyst Varun Mishra.

"The iPhone 17 series gained significant traction in the fourth quarter following its successful launch, while the iPhone 16 continued to perform exceptionally well in Japan, India and Southeast Asia. This dual momentum was further amplified by the COVID‑era upgrade cycle reaching its inflection point, as millions of users were due for replacement," Mishra said.

Samsung saw a 5% YoY shipment growth, with its growth led by the Galaxy A series, also due to mid-range demand, whereas the Galaxy Fold7 and S25 series aided the company in its premium segments performance, outdoing its predecessors.

The report noted that Samsung was under pressure in Latin America and Western Europe, and that its 2025 growth was buoyed by strong sales momentum in Japan and continued growth in its core markets.