Apple, Google Seal Deal For Gemini Use In Upcoming AI Models

Apple and Google parent Alphabet inked a multi-year deal to base their Apple Intelligence AI models on Google's Gemini AI models, according to a joint statement from the companies on Monday.

This deal is expected enhance Apple's Apple Intelligence features as well a power an overhauled version of Siri that the company is expected to launch in 2026.

"After careful evaluation, Apple determined that Google's AI technology provides the most capable foundation for Apple Foundation Models," the statement said.

The firms clarified that this deal would not alter the parameters of Apple's privacy features and the established modus operandi of its proprietary software.

"Apple Intelligence will continue to run on Apple devices and Private Cloud Compute, while maintaining Apple's industry-leading privacy standards," it added.

This news is the latest in a list of similar deals that the tech giants have been making with each other. Google had previously established with Samsung to have its technology power the South Korean smart phone maker's 'Galaxy AI'.

Apple had also implemented ChatGPT-integration into its phones and tablets in the latter half of 2024, with iOS 18.2 and iPadOS 18.2 software updates rolled out in December 2024.

This arrangement facilitated the company to have their voice-based assistant SirI to utilise the large-language-model's capabilities to better answer user's requests such as generating images, answering a wider range of questions as well as answering questions, about photos and documents.

Apple clarified to Reuters that this deal would not introduce any notable changes to this aforementioned arrangement.

This deal builds upon the partnership between the two firms that hit its stride when they established a pact to have Google be the default search engine in Apple's devices which similarly spans many years.

The news contributed to bringing Apple's market valuation above $4 trillion on Monday. The firm's shares went up as much as 1.7% on Monday according to Bloomberg, while Apple's stock price increased less than 1%.