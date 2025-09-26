Apple Festive Sale: Instant Discounts Up To Rs 10,000, Flexible EMIs On iPhone 17, MacBook, iPad
Apple India has launched festive season offers across its latest range of products. Customers can get discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. The offers apply to the new iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad Air, and other devices.
These deals are available through Apple’s online store and retail outlets across India. Along with price cuts, Apple is also offering cashback deals on select bank cards. No-cost EMI options are available for eligible purchases.
The offers are valid for a limited time and align with the ongoing festive shopping season.
Customers can avail up to 12 months of No Cost EMI through most leading banks. Instant cashback is also available on select iPhones when purchased using eligible American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards, The Times of India reported.
Discount On iPhones:
iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Rs 5,000
iPhone Air: Rs 5,000
iPhone 17: Rs 5,000
iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: Rs 4,000
iPhone 16e: Rs 4,000
Under the Apple Trade In program, customers can get up to Rs 64,000 by exchanging their old device. Customers should note that the final exchange value depends on the model type and its overall condition.
Offers On Mac:
Apple is offering festive deals on its Mac lineup with up to 12 months of No Cost EMI through leading banks. Instant cashback is available on select credit and debit cards.
MacBook Air 13” and 15”: Rs 10,000
MacBook Pro 14” and 16”: Rs 10,000
iMac: Rs 5,000
Mac Studio: Rs 10,000
Mac mini: Rs 4,000
Offers On iPad:
iPad Air 11” and 13”: Rs 4,000
iPad: Rs 3,000
iPad mini: Rs 3,000
iPad Pro: Rs 4,000
Offers on Apple Watch:
Apple Watch Ultra 3 - Rs 6,000
Apple Watch Series 11 - Rs 4,000
Apple Watch SE 3 - Rs 2,000
Exchange offers are also available.
Discount on Apple AirPods:
AirPods Pro 3 - Rs 1,000
AirPods 4 - Rs 1,000
AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation - Rs 1,000
AirPods Max - Rs 4,000
Apple is also offering festive deals on the HomePod with up to six months of No Cost EMI through most leading banks. Customers can also get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 when using eligible American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, buyers will receive three months of Apple Music free with the purchase of a new HomePod.