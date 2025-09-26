Apple Festive Sale: Instant Discounts Up To Rs 10,000, Flexible EMIs On iPhone 17, MacBook, iPad

Business NewsTechnologyApple Festive Sale: Instant Discounts Up To Rs 10,000, Flexible EMIs On iPhone 17, MacBook, iPad
Customers can get discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. The offers apply to the new iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad Air, and other devices.

26 Sep 2025, 03:10 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
The iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 pro have a shiny new coat of colour created by an anodised aluminium layer. (Photo: Apple website)
Apple India has launched festive season offers across its latest range of products. Customers can get discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. The offers apply to the new iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad Air, and other devices.

These deals are available through Apple’s online store and retail outlets across India. Along with price cuts, Apple is also offering cashback deals on select bank cards. No-cost EMI options are available for eligible purchases.

The offers are valid for a limited time and align with the ongoing festive shopping season.

Customers can avail up to 12 months of No Cost EMI through most leading banks. Instant cashback is also available on select iPhones when purchased using eligible American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards, The Times of India reported.

Discount On iPhones:

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Rs 5,000

iPhone Air: Rs 5,000

iPhone 17: Rs 5,000

iPhone 16 and 16 Plus: Rs 4,000

iPhone 16e: Rs 4,000

Under the Apple Trade In program, customers can get up to Rs 64,000 by exchanging their old device. Customers should note that the final exchange value depends on the model type and its overall condition.

Offers On Mac:

Apple is offering festive deals on its Mac lineup with up to 12 months of No Cost EMI through leading banks. Instant cashback is available on select credit and debit cards.

MacBook Air 13” and 15”: Rs 10,000

MacBook Pro 14” and 16”: Rs 10,000

iMac: Rs 5,000

Mac Studio: Rs 10,000

Mac mini: Rs 4,000

Offers On iPad:

iPad Air 11” and 13”: Rs 4,000

iPad: Rs 3,000

iPad mini: Rs 3,000

iPad Pro: Rs 4,000

Offers on Apple Watch:

Apple Watch Ultra 3 - Rs 6,000

Apple Watch Series 11 - Rs 4,000

Apple Watch SE 3 - Rs 2,000

Exchange offers are also available.

Discount on Apple AirPods:

AirPods Pro 3 - Rs 1,000

AirPods 4 - Rs 1,000

AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation - Rs 1,000

AirPods Max - Rs 4,000

Apple is also offering festive deals on the HomePod with up to six months of No Cost EMI through most leading banks. Customers can also get an instant cashback of Rs 2,000 when using eligible American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards. Additionally, buyers will receive three months of Apple Music free with the purchase of a new HomePod.

