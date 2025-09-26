Apple Festive Sale: Instant Discounts Up To Rs 10,000, Flexible EMIs On iPhone 17, MacBook, iPad

Apple India has launched festive season offers across its latest range of products. Customers can get discounts of up to Rs 10,000 on select devices. The offers apply to the new iPhone 17, AirPods Pro 3, Apple Watch Series 11, iPad Air, and other devices.

These deals are available through Apple’s online store and retail outlets across India. Along with price cuts, Apple is also offering cashback deals on select bank cards. No-cost EMI options are available for eligible purchases.

The offers are valid for a limited time and align with the ongoing festive shopping season.

Customers can avail up to 12 months of No Cost EMI through most leading banks. Instant cashback is also available on select iPhones when purchased using eligible American Express, Axis Bank, or ICICI Bank cards, The Times of India reported.