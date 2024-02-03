Apple Fans Line Up To Spend $3,499 On The Vision Pro Headset

This morning I was with our team at Apple Fifth Avenue, where the excitement for this moment was palpable. It’s an incredible thing to watch people experience Apple Vision Pro for the very first time. The impossible becomes possible right before their eyes, and often they don’t have the words to describe the experience. It really is a technology you have to see — and see through — to believe. And it was truly a gift to hear customers share their amazement, their emotion, and their dreams for this incredible device we’ve created. The whole experience reaffirmed the magnitude of this moment, as well as our Retail teams’ vital role in delivering this unprecedented technology to the world.