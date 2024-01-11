Apple Eyes Detente With Startup It Accused Of ‘Stealth’ Theft

Apple is entangled in multiple high-profile intellectual property battles. The Cupertino, California-based company was forced just before Christmas to briefly stop sales of its signature smartwatch in a patent fight with Masimo Corp. Apple’s smartwatch is also the subject of protracted litigation with AliveCor Inc., a startup backed by billionaire venture capitalist Vinod Khosla. The world’s most valuable company in April ended a four-year court tussle with one of its former leading chip architects who founded the startup Nuvia Inc.