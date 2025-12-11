Apple Expected To Enter Foldable Phone Market In 2026 With Premium iPhone Fold

Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market is gaining momentum, with reports suggesting a 2026 launch for the company’s first device in this category. After years of rumours, delays and steady leaks, anticipation is growing that the foldable phone from Apple, often referred to as the iPhone Fold, may soon become a reality.

The buzz has intensified further with claims that the device could arrive in less than a year. According to a report in CNET, users might finally get a foldable phone without the visible crease that has become common in current models. What they will definitely notice, though, is the premium price tag.

Citing Chinese outlet UDN, the CNET report states that Apple’s engineers have achieved breakthroughs in developing a crease-free design for the iPhone Fold. The project has reportedly moved out of the experimental phase and into pre-mass production. If the current timeline holds, the iPhone Fold is expected to make its debut in September 2026.

According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple’s entry into the foldable segment could reshape the market from day one. The IDC said that the new foldable iPhone, together with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold launching in early 2026, is expected to spark fresh consumer interest and drive strong demand for foldable devices throughout the year.