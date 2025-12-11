Apple Expected To Enter Foldable Phone Market In 2026 With Premium iPhone Fold
Apple’s long-anticipated foldable iPhone is projected to reshape the global foldable market in its launch year despite an expected premium price.
Apple’s long-awaited entry into the foldable smartphone market is gaining momentum, with reports suggesting a 2026 launch for the company’s first device in this category. After years of rumours, delays and steady leaks, anticipation is growing that the foldable phone from Apple, often referred to as the iPhone Fold, may soon become a reality.
The buzz has intensified further with claims that the device could arrive in less than a year. According to a report in CNET, users might finally get a foldable phone without the visible crease that has become common in current models. What they will definitely notice, though, is the premium price tag.
Citing Chinese outlet UDN, the CNET report states that Apple’s engineers have achieved breakthroughs in developing a crease-free design for the iPhone Fold. The project has reportedly moved out of the experimental phase and into pre-mass production. If the current timeline holds, the iPhone Fold is expected to make its debut in September 2026.
According to the International Data Corporation (IDC), Apple’s entry into the foldable segment could reshape the market from day one. The IDC said that the new foldable iPhone, together with Samsung’s Galaxy Z Trifold launching in early 2026, is expected to spark fresh consumer interest and drive strong demand for foldable devices throughout the year.
In a report dated Dec. 9, IDC said, “The real game-changer for the category comes at year-end when Apple enters the foldable space, projected to capture over 22% unit share and a staggering 34% of the foldables market value in its first year, thanks to an expected average price point of $2,400.”
The IDC notes that Apple’s arrival is set to accelerate growth and competition in the foldable phone segment. “Next year will prove exciting for the foldable category with multiple launches pushing the market to 30% YoY growth from just 6% in the prior forecast,” said Nabila Popal, senior research director with IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker.
Samsung is expected to begin 2026 with the launch of the Galaxy Z Trifold, bringing a tri-fold design to a wider global audience and building on the success of the Galaxy Z Fold7 from 2025. Huawei is also likely to see strong progress, with its HarmonyOS Next foldable phones projected to nearly double their shipments in 2026.
How Apple Is Building The iPhone Fold
The UDN report said Apple has been working closely with NewRixing and Amphenol to develop key hinge components that prevent visible creases on the iPhone Fold. These teams are using high-strength liquid-metal hinge technology to make the device more durable when folded.
According to the report, Samsung Display is supplying the inner screen, while Apple is handling the panel structure, materials and lamination. UDN also noted that Taiwan-based Hon Hai Technology Group has already set up a production line where a limited number of iPhone Fold units will be produced for testing before full-scale manufacturing begins.
However, these advanced parts and design choices come at a cost. According to Fubon Research, the OLED display, hinge system and lightweight components are major factors behind the anticipated premium pricing of the iPhone Fold.