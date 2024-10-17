Apple Expands Business Connect Tools, Announces Caller ID

As traditional brick-and-mortar businesses increasingly adapt to changes brought about by e-commerce, the connection with customers in the digital space—and in the absence of physical connection—becomes all the more critical. At the same time, creating a strong online brand without having a physical location can be a challenge.

Apple Business Connect’s new features seek to help businesses overcome these challenges. Through the tool, businesses of different sizes can connect with the community of Apple users with the hopes of building their brand.

Since last year, when Apple announced Business Connect, businesses have been able to claim and manage their location/place cards through the tool. This includes adding and updating photos and logos, inviting customers to take actions like ordering food or making a reservation directly from the place card, and presenting customers with special promotions.