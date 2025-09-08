Apple Event, iPhone 17 Launch Date, When And How To Watch In India, US, UK, UAE, Europe, Pre-Orders, On-Sale
Apple’s highly anticipated iPhone 17 launch event is on Sept. 9.
Apple’s highly anticipated launch event is less than a day away. At the event, Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 17, the completely new iPhone 17 Air, the iPhone 17 Pro, and the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The tech giant may also reveal the Apple Watch Series 11 in addition to the AirPods Pro 3.
The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater located in Apple Park, Cupertino, California and streamed worldwide.
iPhone 17 Launch Date And Time Around The World
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In India: 10:30 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In US: 10 a.m. PT; 1 p.m. ET, Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In UK: 6 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In UAE: 9 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In Central Europe: 7 p.m., Sept. 9.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In Singapore: 1 a.m., Sept. 10.
iPhone 17 Launch Date/Time In Australia: 3 a.m., Sept. 10.
How To Watch Apple Event, iPhone 17 Launch
The Apple event with iPhone 17 launch will be streamed across various platforms. Here’s how you can view the launch on Sept. 9:
Official channel.
Apple’s page.
app.
ALSO READ
Apple iPhone 17 Air Price, Launch Date And Time, How To Watch, Pre-Orders, Sales, Specs, Features
iPhone 17 Pre-Orders And On-Sale, iOS 26 Release — Key Dates To Remember
As per Apple’s track record over the past few years, below are the anticipated dates for iPhone 17 pre-orders, on-sale, and iOS 26 release.
Sept. 12: iPhone 17 Pre-Orders Begin
Apple typically initiates pre-orders on the Friday during the week of the iPhone launch event, suggesting that pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series could begin on Friday, Sept. 12. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series began Friday, Sept. 13, after launch on Sept. 9.
Sept. 19: iPhone 17 Goes On Sale
If pre-orders start on Sept. 12, the iPhone 17 could be officially available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 19. This is because actual iPhone sales commence the subsequent Friday after pre-orders have been announced.
Sept. 15: iOS 26 Update Release
Historically, Apple has released iOS updates on the first Monday following the iPhone event, which means iOS 26 could arrive on Sept. 15.