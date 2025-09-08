Apple Event, iPhone 17 Launch Date, When And How To Watch In India, US, UK, UAE, Europe, Pre-Orders, On-Sale

As per Apple’s track record over the past few years, below are the anticipated dates for iPhone 17 pre-orders, on-sale, and iOS 26 release.

Sept. 12: iPhone 17 Pre-Orders Begin

Apple typically initiates pre-orders on the Friday during the week of the iPhone launch event, suggesting that pre-orders for the iPhone 17 series could begin on Friday, Sept. 12. Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series began Friday, Sept. 13, after launch on Sept. 9.

Sept. 19: iPhone 17 Goes On Sale

If pre-orders start on Sept. 12, the iPhone 17 could be officially available for purchase on Friday, Sept. 19. This is because actual iPhone sales commence the subsequent Friday after pre-orders have been announced.

Sept. 15: iOS 26 Update Release

Historically, Apple has released iOS updates on the first Monday following the iPhone event, which means iOS 26 could arrive on Sept. 15.