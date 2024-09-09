Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: What To Expect From iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, And New AirPods
Catch all the updates here as Apple takes the stage tonight with its new launches— from the highly anticipated iPhone 16 to the AI enhancements in Siri.
When And Where To Watch?
In a departure from tradition, unlike Apple’s usual Tuesday presentations, this year’s event is taking place on a Monday. It begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT in the USA. For viewers in India, the event will kick off at 10:30 p.m. IST, allowing Apple enthusiasts to tune in late evening. The live stream will be available on Apple’s YouTube channel, its official website and the Apple TV app.
Apple Intelligence: New AI Features To Be Announced
Siri is anticipated to receive significant updates this time, with Apple reportedly set to introduce a new AI feature capable of summarising messages and notifications. However, the company appears to be reserving more dazzling features for later this year.
Apple has already unveiled "Apple Intelligence," a tool designed to help users write, communicate, and complete tasks seamlessly. The software leverages personal context to enhance the user experience while upholding high privacy standards in AI. Despite these advancements, the development of Apple's AI technology has faced numerous delays. As of now, it is expected to be launched as a part of iOS 18.
The company will be rolling out its AI features later this year. (Source: Apple website)
Apple Inc. Stock Performance On Launch Days
Apple stock usually underperforms after iPhone launches, according to Bloomberg. Historically, Apple shares fell during 12 out of the 17 iPhone launch events it has hosted.
Following Nvidia’s disappointing June quarter results, Wall Street will be looking to see if Apple’s AI strategy is working. Notably, Citi Research has named Apple its top AI pick for 2025.
Apple Shares Trade Lower Ahead Of Event
Apple Inc. was trading 1.17% lower at $218.23 apiece or 2.59 points down, compared to an 1.03% advance in the benchmark Nasdaq as of 7:18 p.m.
It has risen 23.12% in the last 12 months and 14.69% on a year-to-date basis. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 29.9 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 46.42.
Forty out of the 60 analysts tracking Apple have a 'buy' rating on the stock, 18 recommend a 'hold' and two suggest a 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential upside of 11.2%.
Apple's Q1 Earnings
On Aug. 2, Apple Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook announced record revenue growth in India and over 25 other countries for the quarter ended June 30. The iPhone maker reported a 7.8% rise in net income to $21.44 billion compared to $19.8 billion in the same period a year ago.
Total net sales grew 4.8% to $85.77 billion, up from $81.79 billion a year ago.
"Apple is reporting a new June-quarter-revenue record of $85.8 billion, up 5% from a year ago and better than we had expected. We have also set quarterly revenue records in more than two dozen countries and regions, including Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, the UK, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Thailand," Cook said during the company's earnings call.
iPhone sales dipped 1% to $39.29 billion, while Mac sales rose 2.4% to over $7 billion. iPad sales surged 24% to $7.16 billion. The Mac installed base reached an all-time high, with half of MacBook Air buyers being new to the platform.
However, sales of wearables, home, and accessories dropped 2% to $8 billion from $8.28 billion a year ago.
Expected Specs For iPhone 16
The iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to be powered by the flagship A18 Pro chip, while the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are likely to use the A18 Bionic chip, built on TSMC's 3nm process.
The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumoured to have larger displays, measuring 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches, respectively, while the base models will retain the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens of their predecessors. Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to feature a 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, a 4,676mAh battery, 40W wired charging support, and 20W MagSafe charging.
Apple will unveil four new iPhone models: iPhone 16, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max.
The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus will retain the design of their predecessors, with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, aluminium cases, and minor upgrades like faster processors and 8GB of memory.
Both models will feature the Action button and vertically stacked rear cameras for spatial video recording compatible with Apple’s Vision Pro.
The most significant camera enhancement coming to both models: a dedicated, touch-sensitive button on the right side of the phone for taking photos and video. This button will be the biggest selling point for the new iPhones, other than AI.
New colour options: Pro models will offer gold titanium instead of blue titanium, while the non-Pro models will add new shades of green, pink, and blue, replacing yellow with white.
What’s New In Wearables
Apple's wearables— the iWatch and AirPods are set for significant updates.
The Apple Watch Series 10 will feature a thinner design and larger screens. Additionally, Apple is refreshing its AirPods lineup with new entry-level and mid-tier models. For the first time, noise cancellation will be available on the mid-tier AirPods, while the entry-level model will receive its first update since 2019.
Expected Specs For AirPods
Apple AirPods (Source: Company website)
Apple is preparing to release two new AirPods models, replacing the entry-level second-generation and mid-tier third-generation versions.
The new models will feature designs similar to the AirPods Pro, with enhanced audio quality, USB-C charging, and a new case.
The mid-tier model will come with a more advanced case equipped with a speaker for easier location via Apple’s Find My feature and will include noise cancellation, a feature previously exclusive to the AirPods Pro.
Apple is also focusing on hearing health with new features aimed at turning AirPods into a substitute for hearing aids and conducting hearing tests. These enhancements, codenamed Yodel, have faced delays and may be released later.
An updated version of the AirPods Pro is in development, featuring a new design and improved noise cancellation, expected as early as next year.
Additionally, Apple is working on updated AirPods Max headphones that will include new colours and transition from a Lightning connector to USB-C to comply with European Union regulations. However, the update may be postponed due to current inventory levels.
Expected Specs For Apple Watch
The Apple iWatch (Source: Company website)
The Apple Watch Series 10 model will be launched, marking the 10th anniversary of the Apple Watch. It will feature a redesigned look with slightly larger screen options and a thinner case compared to previous models.
For the first time in two years, Apple will update all its Apple Watch models simultaneously, introducing a new low-end Apple Watch SE, a mid-tier Series 10 model, and an Ultra 3.
The Apple Watch Ultra 3 will receive minor internal upgrades but will retain its current external design.
Although new AI features are being added to other Apple devices, the Apple Watch will not receive major advancements in Apple Intelligence.
A significant new health feature, sleep apnea detection, will be introduced, building on existing sleep tracking capabilities. This feature will aim to identify signs of sleep apnea and recommend further testing, though it may not be available at launch.
The anticipated hypertension detection feature has been delayed and is not expected to be included in the upcoming models. Blood-oxygen sensing, previously removed due to legal issues with Masimo Corp., is not expected to return soon.
What’s New For Mac?
Apple MacBook (Source: Company website)
Apple is preparing to transition its Macs to M4 processors later this year, though updates to Mac models typically follow the annual iPhone launch by about a month. To ensure compatibility with third-party applications, the company has intensified testing on four new Mac models, as indicated by developer test logs obtained by Bloomberg. These models are identified as "16,1," "16,2," "16,3," and "16,10," all featuring base-level M4 chips.
Among these, three models are equipped with 10-core CPUs and 10-core GPUs, while one lower-end version has an 8-core CPU and an 8-core GPU. All models come with either 16 or 32 gigabytes of memory.
Additionally, new iPads, including an upgraded mini version, are expected to be announced at Apple's October event, alongside the M4-equipped Macs.
iOS 18 Features
Apple is also set to announce the release date for iOS 18, which was first introduced at the WWDC event in June. The beta version of the operating system is already available. Most of the new features will run on Apple Intelligence.
Key features that are expected:
Eye Tracking: Designed for users with physical disabilities, this feature will use the front camera to navigate app elements.
Music Haptics: Aimed at users with hearing impairments, this feature will utilise the iPhone’s taptic engine to provide taps, textures, and vibrations synced with music.
Increased Customisation: More options for users to personalise app icons will be introduced.
OpenAI Integration: Apple will likely integrate OpenAI with its digital assistant, Siri.
Vehicle Motion Cues: In order to address motion sickness experienced during travel, this addition aims to alleviate discomfort by making the screen mimic the vehicle’s motion. It works by displaying animated dots along the screen’s edges, which helps reduce sensory conflict and ease motion sickness for passengers.
Increased Stolen Device Safety: Users will be able to control their iPhone remotely from their Mac and disable settings for account restrictions so that nobody can turn it off. They can also open the maps app and track the device’s location real time.
Generative Images: Apple will introduce a new feature called "Image Playground" with which users can create playful images, choosing from three styles: Animation, Illustration, or Sketch. Image Playground is straightforward to use, built into apps like Messages, and also available as a standalone app.
Prioritise Notifications: Devices will prioritise notifications by minimising unnecessary notifications and ensuring users don’t miss anything important.
Clean Up Images: The clean up feature will help users remove distracting background elements without changing the subject image.
Record Calls: iPhone users will finally get the option to record phone calls. When a call is being recorded, the other party will be notified.
Apple Event 2024: Here's What To Expect
Apple's highly anticipated event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. IST, with the iPhone 16 set to headline the lineup. The flagship smartphone will be introduced in four variants: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 will have larger screens on its Pro models and new camera features, such as a dedicated button for snapping photos.
The unveiling will be followed by the phones going on sale from Sept. 20, in line with Apple’s typical approach in recent years, according to Bloomberg.
A major highlight of the event will be the introduction of new AI capabilities integrated into Siri, with Bloomberg reporting that the event's title, It's Glowtime, is a hint at a revamped Siri interface.
It is also expected that Apple will announce the release date for iOS 18, which was introduced during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference event in June.
Apple is also expected to launch new versions of the Apple Watch and AirPods at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Monday.
The tech giant's decision to host the event on Monday marks a notable change from its usual Friday schedule, possibly to avoid clashing with significant events on Tuesday, including a US presidential debate and a ruling from the European Commission. The latter concerns whether Apple will be required to pay $14 billion in taxes for allegedly favouring its own music streaming service by restricting rivals like Spotify. A preliminary fine was issued in March.