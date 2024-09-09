Apple Event 2024 Live Updates: What To Expect From iPhone 16, Watch Series 10, And New AirPods

Apple's highly anticipated event kicks off at 10:30 p.m. IST, with the iPhone 16 set to headline the lineup. The flagship smartphone will be introduced in four variants: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. The iPhone 16 will have larger screens on its Pro models and new camera features, such as a dedicated button for snapping photos.

The unveiling will be followed by the phones going on sale from Sept. 20, in line with Apple’s typical approach in recent years, according to Bloomberg.

A major highlight of the event will be the introduction of new AI capabilities integrated into Siri, with Bloomberg reporting that the event's title, It's Glowtime, is a hint at a revamped Siri interface.

It is also expected that Apple will announce the release date for iOS 18, which was introduced during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference event in June.

Apple is also expected to launch new versions of the Apple Watch and AirPods at its Cupertino, California, headquarters on Monday.

The tech giant's decision to host the event on Monday marks a notable change from its usual Friday schedule, possibly to avoid clashing with significant events on Tuesday, including a US presidential debate and a ruling from the European Commission. The latter concerns whether Apple will be required to pay $14 billion in taxes for allegedly favouring its own music streaming service by restricting rivals like Spotify. A preliminary fine was issued in March.