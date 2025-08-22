Apple 'Did Not' Accidentally Reveal iPhone 17 Launch Date, As Claimed By Many

The leak prompted various media sources to claim that Apple revealed the iPhone 17 launch date. However, the tip was far from real, even though the launch date claimed — Sept. 9 — is exactly one of the dates industry insiders like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman are zeroing in on (the other being Sept. 10).

“I have been informed that this leak was fabricated. We will get real invites in the coming week or so we just need to be patient for a little longer,” AppleLeaker later clarified in a post.

The leak goes to show the hype around the iPhone 17, and how a single false claim can lead to a barrage of misleading news. It is therefore advisable to stick to more authentic sources (like Gurman) or else patiently wait for an official announcement by Apple. After all, it’s only days away.