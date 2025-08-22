Apple 'Did Not' Accidentally Reveal iPhone 17 Launch Date, As Claimed By Many
A tipster claimed that Apple mistakenly revealed the date for the forthcoming iPhone 17 launch event on Apple TV.
The grapevine is flowing freely around the most anticipated tech launch of the year: iPhone 17. In the latest of rumours, a leaker had claimed that Apple may have mistakenly revealed the iPhone 17 launch date.
While there have been speculations and calculations alike for months regarding the precise iPhone 17 keynote date, there has been no official word around it. Sources in the industry suggest that Apple might announce the iPhone 17 event date on Tuesday, Aug. 26. This is when press invites are anticipated to be shared as well.
Leaker Claims Apple Revealed iPhone 17 Launch Date
However, a tipster known as AppleLeaker shared on X (previously Twitter) that Apple mistakenly outed the date for the forthcoming iPhone 17 launch event on Apple TV. Allegedly, the Apple TV notice featured an exclusive invitation to the Apple event, with the launch date set for Sept. 9.
“Apple accidentally added the 2025 September 9th iPhone event invite to the AppleTV App before promptly taking it down. The design is reminiscent of the OG MacBook Air wallpaper, likely a hint towards the new iPhone 17 Air,” the leaker wrote in his post.
The leaker also shared a screenshot that shows Apple’s logo against a purple backdrop that echoed the vintage MacBook Air wallpaper designs, prompting some to theorise about potential links to the alleged iPhone 17 Air.
EXCLUSIVE!!— AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) August 21, 2025
Apple accidentally added the 2025 September 9th iPhone event invite to the AppleTV App before promptly taking it down.
The design is reminiscent of the OG MacBook Air wallpaper, likely a hint towards the new iPhone 17 Air. pic.twitter.com/b9qLYTfZJC
Was This iPhone 17 Launch Date Leak Real?
The leak prompted various media sources to claim that Apple revealed the iPhone 17 launch date. However, the tip was far from real, even though the launch date claimed — Sept. 9 — is exactly one of the dates industry insiders like Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman are zeroing in on (the other being Sept. 10).
“I have been informed that this leak was fabricated. We will get real invites in the coming week or so we just need to be patient for a little longer,” AppleLeaker later clarified in a post.
The leak goes to show the hype around the iPhone 17, and how a single false claim can lead to a barrage of misleading news. It is therefore advisable to stick to more authentic sources (like Gurman) or else patiently wait for an official announcement by Apple. After all, it’s only days away.