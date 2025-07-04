17 Apple Devices (And A Wildcard) Likely To Arrive In 2025: iPhone 17, M5 Macs, iPads, Watch Ultra 3, More
Here’s a complete list of Apple’s expected launches in 2025.
The year is halfway over, but for Apple, some would say 2025 has just begun.
Apple has already launched the iPhone 16e, several new iPads and Macs this year, but its massive lineup for 2025 still has over 15 devices forthcoming. Here’s a complete list of Apple’s expected launches in 2025.
iPhone 17: The iPhone 17 base model is tipped to get a bigger 6.3-inch display, 24MP selfie camera, Qi 2.2 wireless charging and more.
iPhone 17 Air: Apple’s all-new offering, the iPhone 17 Air promises to be ultra-light, lean and minimalist. It could bypass USB-C and other ports, and feature a 6.6-inch display, 48MP rear camera, and a smaller but denser 2,800mAh battery.
iPhone 17 Pro: The iPhone 17 Pro could sport an upgraded camera set with 48MP telephoto, A19 Pro chipset, bigger RAM, faster MagSafe charging, vapour chamber cooling, and dual, 8K video recording.
iPhone 17 Pro Max: Apart from Pro-grade features above, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is likely to house a bigger battery.
M5 MacBook Pro: The MacBook Pro will likely have a similar design but pack the M5 chipset an come in configurations of M5, M5 Pro and M5 Max
M5 iPad Pro: New iPad Pro models will have the M5 chip and upgraded for integration with iPadOS 26.
Mac Pro: The Mac Pro is expected to come with an M3 Ultra chipset and a slight redesign.
Watch Ultra 3: The Watch Ultra 3 could come with satellite features, blood pressure monitoring and improved connectivity options like 5G RedCap.
Watch Series 11: The Watch Series 11 could have a new S11 chip, improved battery life and blood pressure monitoring.
Watch SE 3: The updated S-class chip of the Apple Watch SE 3 is more advanced than that of the SE.
AirPods Pro 3: The AirPods Pro 3 will likely feature improved noise cancelling and a new H3 processor but may or may not be released this year.
Apple TV 4K: With an improved A-class processor, the new Apple TV 4K will probably see Apple Intelligence integration.
HomePod mini 2: The HomePod mini 2 will come with improved connectivity with other Home products and a new Wi-Fi modem.
Smart Home Hub: The HomeOS-powered, AI-enabled home tablet will control smart home appliances.
AirTag 2: The updated AirTag tracker will offer longer range and improved privacy, plus a new wireless chip.
M5 Vision Pro: This will most probably be only a minor update to Vision Pro specifications, with the new M5 chip.
Studio Display 2: The second Studio Display is tipped to pack MiniLED technology and a better camera.
The Wildcard: Pro Display XDR 2: Apple may touch a rarely updated device — Pro Display XDR — and release Pro Display XDR 2 later this year or soon after.