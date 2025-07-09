Apple COO Jeff Williams To Retire In Major Changing Of Guard

Williams, 62, was once considered a possible successor to the 64-year-old Cook, given his title and similarities to his boss. But their small age gap — and Williams’ desire to retire relatively soon — shifted the company’s thinking. Now, John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, is the most likely successor when Cook retires, Bloomberg News has reported.

“Clearly he wasn’t destined to be the Tim Cook replacement,” Bob Mansfield, the company’s former chief of hardware engineering under both Cook and co-founder Steve Jobs, said of Williams. “He’s about the same age as Tim, so that wouldn’t make much sense. The operations team at Apple is really going to miss Jeff.”

Williams joined the company in 1998 and took the COO job in 2015. He previously worked at International Business Machines Corp. starting in the 1980s. At Apple, he was known for crafting a supply chain that could handle hundreds of millions of devices a year while sourcing components from thousands of suppliers around the world.

He’s been Cook’s top deputy for more than a decade, overseeing the company’s supply chain and engineering for the Apple Watch. The executive also ran AppleCare customer service. Williams has long been known as a key decision-maker for Apple, and his departure is one of the most significant in the company’s history.

“Jeff’s importance and contributions to Apple have been enormous, although perhaps not always obvious to the general public,” said Tony Blevins, a former Apple operations vice president who reported to Williams until the end of 2022. “As a shareholder, I am saddened. Time takes its toll, and it’s almost as if the band is dissolving. Jeff will be sorely missed.”

Apple didn’t say where Williams’ other responsibilities, including engineering for the Apple Watch and health technologies, would be placed within the company. But, earlier this year, the company relocated other hardware initiatives, including its Vision Pro headset and robotics unit, to Ternus. It also gave some additional software teams, such as the Siri voice assistant and visionOS software, to Craig Federighi, head of software engineering.

“Jeff’s true legacy can be seen in the amazing team he’s created and, while he’ll be greatly missed, he leaves the work of the future in incredible hands,” Cook said in a prepared statement.

Mansfield added that Williams will be difficult to replace given that he “had a lot of tentacles” and responsibilities across the company.

“Sabih is very much cut from the Tim Cook cloth,” said Matthew Moore, a former Apple operations engineer. “Jeff was a little more product-minded; Sabih is just a really brilliant operator and methodical in the same way that Tim would operate.”

Moore added that Khan has already been running Apple’s operations group and that the team “won’t miss a beat.” The concerns will be in the other areas that Williams currently oversees, he said.

Myoung Cha, who reported to Williams in the health group until 2021, said the outgoing COO’s “personal passion for health” helped shape the Apple Watch and that his presence on the team will be “hugely missed.”