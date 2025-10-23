Apple 'Close' To Pulling The Plug On iPhone Air Production Amid Poor Sales

Merely a month and a half after launching the latest iPhone 17 series, Apple is cutting back production of iPhone Air to 'near-zero' levels due to poor demand and sales, reports The Verge.

While the iPhone 17 series has witnessed strong sales overall, the iPhone Air has been a notable underperformer. As such, Apple has slashed its production completely for the new model, which accounted for just 10-15% of all production orders projected for the iPhone 17 lineup.

This comes at a time when Apple, according to a Nikkei Asia report, has actually bumped production of iPhone 17 by 5 million units while increasing production capacity for the Pro models as well.

Apple's reaction comes in response to the poor sales of iPhone Air, which has seen similar demand as the iPhone 16 Plus, the model it replaced on the 17 lineup.

This compares to the iPhone 17, which has witnessed 31% more demand than the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 17 Pro/Pro Max, which saw a 12% bump in sales against the iPhone 16 counterparts.