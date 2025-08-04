Apple Building In-House ChatGPT-Style Answer Engine To Power Siri And Safari Upgrades? What We Know

Apple is reportedly developing an artificial intelligence (AI) engine that could rival ChatGPT. As per Bloomberg, the tech giant has formed a team called Answers, Knowledge and Information (AKI), tasked with building a new type of “answer engine” that can mine information from the internet and deliver responses to users' general knowledge queries.

This initiative could pave the way for a major leap in Apple’s AI capabilities, either through a standalone application or by upgrading features in Siri, Safari and Spotlight.

The project remains in early stages, but it highlights Apple’s focus on building in-house AI systems. The AKI team is said to be creating new backend infrastructure to support this answer engine across multiple Apple platforms.