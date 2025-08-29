Apple Boosts iPhone 16 Charging Speeds With iOS 26 Update: Report

Apple introduced iOS 26 in June, and after a few rounds of beta testing, the update is set to go live next month. One of its advantages is faster wireless charging for iPhone 16 users.

According to a MacRumors report, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 26 will now be capable of wireless charging at speeds up to 25 W using any Qi 2.2-certified charger.

Until now, these models could only reach 25 W charging with Apple’s own MagSafe charger, while third-party Qi chargers were limited to a maximum of 15 W.

Support for Qi 2.2 was introduced in a recent iOS 26 beta, allowing users to test the feature ahead of the much-anticipated public release. The release of iOS 26 is likely scheduled for September.

It is not yet confirmed whether iPhone 16 models have officially obtained Qi 2.2 certification. However, this certification is expected to be in place by the time iOS 26 is launched, according to the report.