Apple Boosts iPhone 16 Charging Speeds With iOS 26 Update: Report
Apple will reportedly roll out 25 W charging on the iPhone 16 models through Qi 2.2 wireless chargers.
Apple introduced iOS 26 in June, and after a few rounds of beta testing, the update is set to go live next month. One of its advantages is faster wireless charging for iPhone 16 users.
According to a MacRumors report, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max running iOS 26 will now be capable of wireless charging at speeds up to 25 W using any Qi 2.2-certified charger.
Until now, these models could only reach 25 W charging with Apple’s own MagSafe charger, while third-party Qi chargers were limited to a maximum of 15 W.
Support for Qi 2.2 was introduced in a recent iOS 26 beta, allowing users to test the feature ahead of the much-anticipated public release. The release of iOS 26 is likely scheduled for September.
It is not yet confirmed whether iPhone 16 models have officially obtained Qi 2.2 certification. However, this certification is expected to be in place by the time iOS 26 is launched, according to the report.
This effectively confirms that the upcoming iPhone 17 series will also support the Qi 2.2 wireless charging standard, the report claimed.
According to Apple’s official figures, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models can charge from zero to 50% in approximately 30 minutes when using 25 W charging.
Although Apple has not announced an official date for the iOS 26 launch so far, the operating system is typically expected to be rolled out alongside the newest iPhones in September. The US tech giant is expected to announce the release date for its latest devices shortly, with iOS 26 likely to become available a few days after the launch of the iPhone 17 series.
With iOS 26, Apple is going to introduce a brand-new Liquid Glass user interface that brings a transparent, glass-like effect throughout the operating system. This design refresh extends to the Lock Screen, Home Screen, Control Centre and a wide range of apps, lending the iPhone a sleek and modern appearance.
Alongside this visual overhaul, the update will roll out several significant new features, including real-time translation during calls, expanded Visual Intelligence capabilities and AI-enhanced battery management.