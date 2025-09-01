Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Air And More — Here's What To Expect
Apple’s September event is expected to bring major updates across iPhones, Apple Watch and AirPods.
Apple is preparing to showcase what could be its most ambitious product line-up in years, with as many as six new devices reportedly expected to be announced at its “Awe Dropping” event on Sept. 9. Among the launches, the focus is likely to remain on the iPhone 17 Air, an ultra-thin handset that may replace the struggling Plus model.
iPhone 17 Air And Other Devices
According to a Fortune report, the new iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s thinnest phone to date, measuring just 5.5mm at its slimmest point. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion display, a lightweight titanium-aluminium frame and weigh around 145 grams, which is lighter than the current Pro models.
But the thin design could come with trade-offs. The device is rumoured to carry only one 48-megapixel rear camera and a smaller battery compared to the flagship versions. Pricing is tipped to match the current Plus model at $899 (around Rs 79,000).
Beyond the Air, Apple is also said to be preparing to roll out iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models, which will feature ProMotion displays across the range and a new 24-megapixel selfie camera. The Pro version will also come with a redesigned pill-shaped camera bump offering better zoom.
Here are other major products expected to be launched at the upcoming Apple event:
Apple Watch Series 11: Apple Watch Series 11, with early indications of new blood-pressure trend monitoring tools and a refreshed S11 chip.
Apple Watch Ultra 3: Apple Watch Ultra 3 is likely to introduce satellite connectivity for emergencies and faster charging speeds.
Apple Watch Ultra 3: It is reportedly equipped with heart-rate tracking, noise-cancellation improvements and a sleeker design.
According to Fortune, these devices are key to Apple’s plan to unify its design under the “Liquid Glass” look. The style takes cues from the Vision Pro headset, blending depth and translucency in both hardware and software.
The “Awe Dropping” event will be streamed live on Apple’s website, YouTube and Apple TV. Based on Apple’s usual pattern, pre-orders for new iPhones are expected to open on Sept. 12, with the first shipments arriving from Sept. 19.
The Sept. 9 event is also seen as laying the foundation for Apple’s longer-term roadmap. Fortune states that the company is planning a foldable iPhone for 2026 and a radical “iPhone 20” redesign in 2027 to coincide with the device’s 20th anniversary. Chief executive Tim Cook is also said to be prioritising augmented reality, with Apple aiming to release lightweight AR glasses before rivals such as Meta can dominate the space.
The event comes at a time when Apple has faced a turbulent year marked by slowing progress in artificial intelligence.