Apple ‘Awe Dropping’ Event: iPhone 17, 17 Pro, 17 Air And More — Here's What To Expect

According to a Fortune report, the new iPhone 17 Air will be Apple’s thinnest phone to date, measuring just 5.5mm at its slimmest point. It is expected to feature a 6.6-inch ProMotion display, a lightweight titanium-aluminium frame and weigh around 145 grams, which is lighter than the current Pro models.

But the thin design could come with trade-offs. The device is rumoured to carry only one 48-megapixel rear camera and a smaller battery compared to the flagship versions. Pricing is tipped to match the current Plus model at $899 (around Rs 79,000).

Beyond the Air, Apple is also said to be preparing to roll out iPhone 17 and 17 Pro models, which will feature ProMotion displays across the range and a new 24-megapixel selfie camera. The Pro version will also come with a redesigned pill-shaped camera bump offering better zoom.