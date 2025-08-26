Apple Announces Opening Of New Retail Store In Pune On September 4

At Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon Park, customers will be able to explore Apple’s latest product lineup, experience new features, and receive expert support from team members such as Specialists, Creatives, Geniuses, and dedicated Business teams.

Customers will also be able to attend Today at Apple sessions at these new store locations. Designed to inspire and educate, Today at Apple helps customers get started with their devices or take their skills further.

A few new retail services like Shop with a Specialist over Video and the Apple Store app had also been launched earlier this year.

Ahead of opening day, customers are invited to download exclusive Apple Koregaon Park wallpapers, listen to a curated Apple Music playlist inspired by the sounds of Pune and more.