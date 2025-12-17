Apple Adds MagSafe To iPhone 17e With Magnetic Wireless Charging Support: Report
The iPhone 17e will include MagSafe support, thus overcoming one of the shortcomings of the iPhone 16e.
Apple is set to introduce MagSafe support on its upcoming iPhone 17e. This will solve one of the major limitations of its predecessor, the iPhone 16e. According to a report in The Information, the device will support magnetic wireless charging, allowing users to enjoy faster, more reliable charging.
Addressing User Complaints
Though the iPhone 16e features support for wireless charging, the device doesn’t come with the MagSafe standard, making it incompatible with MagSafe accessories. Eventually, introducing MagSafe technology to the iPhone 17e is one of the aspects that will help the company tackle a limitation in the previous model in this segment. With features like the A19 chip, Center Stage front camera and Dynamic Island, the iPhone 17e is said to be an attractive choice for budget customers, according to 9to5Mac.
Upgraded Features And Connectivity
Additionally, the iPhone 17e will be equipped with Apple's second-generation C1X modem, marketed as a more improved alternative compared to the earlier first-generation C1 modem of the previous iPhone 16e.
The iPhone 16e, launched in February 2025 as the replacement for the discontinued iPhone SE, came with a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A18 chip with Apple Intelligence, a 48-megapixel rear camera, an Action button, and a USB-C port. But it lacked MagSafe wireless charging.
Design And Launch Expectations
The iPhone 17e is expected to launch in the mid-first quarter of 2026, much like the iPhone 16e release timeline. Leaks suggest the launch could take place in late February or early March 2026, most likely on a Friday. It is expected to launch with a price tag of around $600 (around Rs 54,000).
Earlier reports claimed that Apple would replace the traditional notch with the Dynamic Island display, consistent with the rest of its range. According to The Elec, a South Korean publication with reliable supply chain sources, Apple plans to give the device thinner bezels, building on improvements made with the iPhone 16e, particularly compared with earlier iPhone SE entry-level models.
Camera Upgrades
The iPhone 17e is expected to see its biggest improvement in the front camera, upgrading to an 18MP sensor with Center Stage functionality, bringing it in line with the standard iPhone 17 models and surpassing the 12MP selfie camera on the iPhone 16e. The rear camera is likely to remain unchanged, retaining the single-camera setup seen on the current iPhone 16e.