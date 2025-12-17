Apple Adds MagSafe To iPhone 17e With Magnetic Wireless Charging Support: Report

Additionally, the iPhone 17e will be equipped with Apple's second-generation C1X modem, marketed as a more improved alternative compared to the earlier first-generation C1 modem of the previous iPhone 16e.

The iPhone 16e, launched in February 2025 as the replacement for the discontinued iPhone SE, came with a 6.1-inch OLED display, an A18 chip with Apple Intelligence, a 48-megapixel rear camera, an Action button, and a USB-C port. But it lacked MagSafe wireless charging.