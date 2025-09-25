Apple Addresses 'Scratchgate,' Tells What's Causing Scratches On iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

Apple has addressed the “Scratchgate” controversy that has arisen after tech experts and users noticed scratches on some demo units of iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air over the past couple of weeks.

Notably, Apple released the iPhone 17 lineup on Sept. 9, and since then, there have been reports that some of the new iPhones are prone to scratches and marks on their rear side, a problem that has been dubbed “Scratchgate” in social and online circles.

Even Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman wrote that the iPhone 17 Pro in Deep Blue and the iPhone Air in black were “prone to scratching” due to their anodised aluminium frame.

However, Apple has now responded to the backlash, asserting that the marks are not genuine scratches, but rather the result of MagSafe display stands employed to showcase the latest iPhones. According to a report by CNET, Apple said that outdated and worn MagSafe risers, which are used in retail locations to display the phones, led to material transfer onto the backs of certain iPhone 17 models.

Apple stated that the material transfer can be easily cleaned off. The Cupertino major added that it will work on solutions for its MagSafe display risers to ensure demo units are not impacted at Apple and other stores.

However, the design of the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max might make their anodised finish prone to chipping. Videos shared online demonstrate a potential problem with the anodised finish around the camera island edges on the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max. In one of the videos on YouTube channel JerryRigEverything, Zach Nelson uses a coin to rub against the edge of the camera island, resulting in the coating chipping away.

As per CNET, Apple said that the anodisation on the iPhone 17 Pro range is as robust as that on other devices, adding that the anodisation layer is durable and surpasses the industry’s standard criteria for microhardness. Nevertheless, it may display minor scratches due to use over time.