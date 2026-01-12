Anthropic’s Healthcare Push Explained: What Its New AI Features Mean For Doctors And Patients

AI company Anthropic has announced a significant healthcare push, rolling out Claude for Healthcare and widening its life sciences initiatives. The announcement coincides with this week’s JPMorgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco and arrives shortly after OpenAI’s own healthcare-focused release, reflecting a broader scramble among AI firms to develop industry-specific products for areas such as medicine, banking and coding.

As part of the Claude for Healthcare rollout, Anthropic has struck a partnership with HealthEx, a start-up that brings patients’ electronic medical records together in one dashboard while giving them control over who can view the data. The tie-up also enables users to link their personal health records to Claude, allowing the chatbot to respond to medical queries.

The company is also rolling out similar integrations for Function Health, a service that helps individuals schedule lab tests and interpret medical results. Connections with Apple Health and Android Health Connect are expected to reach beta users next week. Currently, only Claude Pro and Max subscribers in the US can access the HealthEx and Function Health connectors.

“When connected, Claude can summarise users’ medical history, explain test results in plain language, detect patterns across fitness and health metrics, and prepare questions for appointments. The aim is to make patients' conversations with doctors more productive, and to help users stay well-informed about their health,” Anthropic said in a blog post.