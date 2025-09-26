Anthropic's $1.5 Billion Copyright Settlement Gets US Judge's Preliminary Approval

Anthropic's settlement of a copyright class action lawsuit worth $1.5 billion was given preliminary approval by a federal judge on Friday, according to Reuters. The lawsuit was initiated by a group of authors who stated that the AI company had violated copyright law by training their generative AI using their works without their legal permission.

California Judge William Alsup will be the one in charge of giving the settlement final approval after notifying the authors that were affected by Ahtropic's AI training practices. Alsup called the settlement "fair" during the Thursday hearings according to a statement from the authors' representatives to Reuters.

He had initially declined to approve the settlement stating that the authors had left many questions "unanswered." The deal is one of the first success stories of creators receiving compensation for their works being used for AI without their consent.

Many other entities have also effectuated lawsuits against big names in the AI space such as OpenAI, Microsoft and Meta, citing the same problem.