Anthropic Reaches $1.5 Billion Author Copyright Settlement

“We remain committed to developing safe AI systems that help people and organizations extend their capabilities, advance scientific discovery, and solve complex problems,” an Anthropic spokesperson said in a statement.

A lawyer representing the plaintiffs said the accord “far surpasses any other known copyright recovery.”

“This settlement sends a powerful message to AI companies and creators alike that taking copyrighted works from these pirate websites is wrong,” Justin Nelson of Susman Godfrey said in a statement.

The case was brought as a class action on behalf of the authors of as many as 7 million books who claimed that the startup illegally used downloaded pirated versions of their copyrighted texts to train its large-language AI models — even though it was unclear whether those materials were actually used for training. A lawsuit of that size could have driven the company to bankruptcy if it were to lose in trial.

Under the terms of the deal, Anthropic will pay about $3,000 for each of about 500,000 books in the class. If more claims are submitted, the total payout would grow. The company also agreed to destroy data it was accused of illegally downloading. A hearing on the proposed settlement is set for Sept. 8.

“This is a landmark event, the first major settlement in a case against a generative AI company.” said attorney Chad Hummel at McKool Smith, who isn’t involved in the litigation. “The settlement might be industry guiding and set corporate precedent on what can and can’t be accessed without consent.”

Tod Cohen, a partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP, called it a partial victory for Anthropic, noting that the settlement amount is less than 1% of the company’s valuation.

“Seems like a win for Anthropic that it isn’t required to break the models, just delete the data,” he added.

Other lawyers have expressed doubts that the deal will propel a wave of settlements in the remaining lawsuits, noting the authors cinched several key pre-trial wins against Anthropic that gave them critical leverage.

Anthropic still faces copyright claims in lawsuits brought by music publishers and social media platform Reddit Inc. Music publishers allege the AI company engaged in wholesale copying of protected lyrics to train its signature large language model, Claude, and Reddit’s suit accuses Anthropic of using the social media content without permission for AI training.

Some of Anthropic’s competitors such as OpenAI — which is being sued by The New York Times over copyright claims — have struck multimillion-dollar data licensing deals with major publishers, in part to avoid litigation. Anthropic has not publicly disclosed any such licensing deals to date.

Deven Desai, a professor at Georgia Institute of Technology, offered another view of the settlement.

“Books nowadays average about $20 per work,” he said. “They should’ve just bought them.”

The case is Bartz et al v. Anthropic PBC, 24-cv-05417, US District Court, Northern District of California (San Francisco).