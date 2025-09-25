Annoyed By End Screens On YouTube Videos? Google Will Now Let You Hide It
Google will also be removing the "hover to subscribe" button that appears when users move their cursor over a branded watermark.
Google has announced it will allow users to hide the 'end screens' on a YouTube video. These end screens usually appear at the end of videos, often showcasing a list of recommended videos or links.
End screens have existed for too long on YouTube and has been a source of frustration for a lot of users, especially as they act as a blanket over the video they are watching with no option to disable it.
However, Google has confirmed it will now finally add a 'hide' button, in the top right corner of the video player. Tapping that option will hide end screens for the current video, and users can tap the show option if they change their mind.
Google will also be removing the "hover to subscribe" button that appears when users move their cursor over a branded watermark.
Since YouTube already has a standard subscribe button that sits directly below the video player, Google finds the "hover to subscribe" button obsolete and will remove it in order to simplify the interface.
Google says the tweaks stem from community feedback, as many users have longed for a clutter-free video-watching experience on YouTube.
Google's Message To Creators
While this move may de-clutter the experience of a normal user, creators may raise concerns as it might potentially hamper their daily views.
However, Google has assured them that they can still add end screens to their videos while citing data that suggests minimal impact from this move.
As per an experiment conducted from March to July 2025, giving users the option to hide end screens resulted in less than a 1.5% decrease in views generated from them, Google said.
Similarly, an analysis in June found that only about 0.05% of channel subscriptions came from the watermark hover feature.
Therefore, Google believes these changes will not impact creators in a big way and improve the overall YouTube experience.