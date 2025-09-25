Annoyed By End Screens On YouTube Videos? Google Will Now Let You Hide It

Google has announced it will allow users to hide the 'end screens' on a YouTube video. These end screens usually appear at the end of videos, often showcasing a list of recommended videos or links.

End screens have existed for too long on YouTube and has been a source of frustration for a lot of users, especially as they act as a blanket over the video they are watching with no option to disable it.

However, Google has confirmed it will now finally add a 'hide' button, in the top right corner of the video player. Tapping that option will hide end screens for the current video, and users can tap the show option if they change their mind.

Google will also be removing the "hover to subscribe" button that appears when users move their cursor over a branded watermark.

Since YouTube already has a standard subscribe button that sits directly below the video player, Google finds the "hover to subscribe" button obsolete and will remove it in order to simplify the interface.

Google says the tweaks stem from community feedback, as many users have longed for a clutter-free video-watching experience on YouTube.