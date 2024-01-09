Angel One Appoints Anuprita Daga As Group Chief Information Security Officer

Fintech company Angel One announced the appointment of Anuprita Daga as its group chief information security officer.

As data privacy and security take centre stage in the ever-evolving landscape of financial technology, the appointment of a group CISO will play a pivotal role in strengthening and advancing the security infrastructure across the company’s businesses, Angel One said.

Daga joins Angel One with 25 years of domain expertise in leading security transformation, establishing and implementing security strategy, managing data privacy, and ensuring adoption and compliance of regulatory and global standards in the banking and finance industry. In her role, Daga will enhance the information security, cyber security and data privacy framework and focus on further developing and implementing security policies to safeguard sensitive customer and business information, Angel One said.

As the former CISO of Yes Bank, Daga was pivotal in driving security practices across digital banking channels and products providing secured banking services. She also ensured comprehensive security practices implementation across associated third-party outsourcing partners.

Daga has been recognised as The Global Top 100 Chief Information Security Officer by a UK forum. She has also been recognised as a Top CSO 50 India and Top 10 Women Tech Leaders by various forums.

Dinesh Thakkar, chairman and managing director, Angel One, said that Daga’s “extensive experience and proven track record in championing data security, align seamlessly with our commitment to setting new standards in the fintech space. With Anuprita at the helm of our security strategy, we reaffirm our dedication to fortify our commitment to ensure enhanced security measures to our clients."

“I am thrilled to join Angel One, a pioneering force in the fintech space. As group CISO, I look forward to leveraging my experience to fortify the organisation's security posture,” Daga said.