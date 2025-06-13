Android Finally Gets Apple AirTag Alternative With Motorola’s UWB Update
Motorola has unveiled ultra-wideband support for its Moto Tag location trackers. It is the first tracker on Google’s Find Hub network with UWB support.
Motorola has unveiled an update for its Moto Tag location tracker that provides support for ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity within Google's Find Hub app. Thus, it is the first tracker on the Find Hub network to support UWB, allowing Android users to enjoy features similar to Apple AirTag.
According to The Verge, this feature is available only on Moto Tag versions 01.00.073.10 or later. If you have an older version, you need to update the app first. After that, you need to apply the latest firmware update, 2.0.93 firmware.
THIS IS NOT A DRILL. Moto Tag UWB (directional arrows and distance) is indeed finally live!— Artem Russakovskii (@ArtemR) June 11, 2025
You will need:
- Moto Tag app version 01.00.073.10-Release.
- Once you install the above, firmware update version 2.0.93 becomes available.
- And now you have UWB. Hell yes! pic.twitter.com/b0WzMcgJsb
Android Police says that after the tracker is updated, you can open the Find Hub app, choose your Moto Tag and tap ‘Find nearby’. It initiates the UWB finding interface and you will be prompted to hold the device upright. An arrow will guide you to the Moto Tag and show the distance from the tracker.
As per Android Police, the Moto Tag is the only Google Find Hub gadget that has the hardware capability to support UWB tracking.
“Android devices can detect Bluetooth signal from 100 metres, but only you'll see where your Moto Tag device is on Google Maps. The entire process is anonymous and encrypted end-to-end,” according to Motorola’s official website.
It adds that users don’t need to worry about unwanted tracking, as the device informs users if they have been tagged without their approval.
According to The Verge, UWB has greater accuracy at close range than Bluetooth. It shows both the distance and direction, making it easier to find a missing tracker. However, one demerit is that it demands compatibility from both trackers and phones.
Samsung’s SmartTags have supported the technology since 2020, while Apple AirTags have supported it since 2021.
Google rolled out support for UWB only recently and Motorola was likely waiting for this update, according to NextPit. The Motorola Moto Tag was unveiled in the US in June 2024.