Android Finally Gets Apple AirTag Alternative With Motorola’s UWB Update

Motorola has unveiled an update for its Moto Tag location tracker that provides support for ultra-wideband (UWB) connectivity within Google's Find Hub app. Thus, it is the first tracker on the Find Hub network to support UWB, allowing Android users to enjoy features similar to Apple AirTag.

According to The Verge, this feature is available only on Moto Tag versions 01.00.073.10 or later. If you have an older version, you need to update the app first. After that, you need to apply the latest firmware update, 2.0.93 firmware.