Android Gamers Can Now Ask AI For Help While Playing Games

Google will be integrating Gemini Live into games downloaded from the Play Store, facilitating gamers to talk the AI in real time and ask it for help during gaming. According to a blog post from Google on Tuesday, Gemini Live will be available for select games as part of their 'Play Games Sidekick' feature.

This feature presents itself as an overlay that users can swipe to access while still playing the game. It has a tab that let's users access Google Gemini in real time.

Players can use Gemini to have real time conversations and ask it for help during gameplay instead of having to exit the app and look for walkthroughs and tutorials.

"Sidekick uses Gemini Live's screen sharing capabilities to understand your game context and deliver AI-powered, in-game guidance with verbal tips, tricks and support during gameplay," the post said.

The feature will be rolled out for select games in the next few months.

Google Play will also be getting many new features, with one of the most notable ones being the Game Detail Pages, which will provide users with a comprehensive breakdown of information regarding the game, including ongoing events, developer updates and offers.

It's intended to help users decide whether or not they want to purchase or download a game without having to refer to reviews online. Detail pages are also available for those who have already downloaded the game highlighting the user's relationship with the game.

"And if you’ve already downloaded a game, detail pages provide an overview of your relationship with a game, including summaries of game progress, achievements and timely developer updates," the post said.