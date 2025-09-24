Android For PCs? Qualcomm CEO Confirms He Has Seen It

Google and Qualcomm have given their clearest signals yet to merge Android with ChromeOS, a combination that plans to bring together Google's mobile ecosystem to personal computers, reports The Verge .

Speaking at the Qualcomm Summit 2025, the company's Chief Executive Officer, Cristiano Amon, has revealed that he has already seen a version of the product. “I’ve seen it, it is incredible,” Amon told the audience. “It delivers on the vision of convergence of mobile and PC. I can’t wait to have one."

Amon's statement came on the back of a keynote conversation with Google's head of platforms and devices, Rick Osterloh. This keynote conversation was part of a build-up to the unveiling of the new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

Osterloh confirmed that both Google and Qualcomm have been working together to build a "common technical foundation" for both mobiles and PCs.

“In the past, we’ve always had very different systems between what we’re building on PCs and what we’re building on smartphones, and we’ve embarked on a project to combine that,” Osterloh said.

The Google representative added that the collaboration would also integrate Gemini, Google’s flagship AI model, and the Android AI stack into desktop and laptop environments.

As of now, most personal computers and laptops run the Windows operating system, while Apple devices like the iMac and MacBook run on macOS.

While operating systems such as ChromeOS, Debian, and Ubuntu exist, Windows and macOS enjoy a large portion of the market share. Windows and macOS are owned by Google's Mag 7 peers Microsoft and Apple, respectively.

Android's potential entry into the PC market could bring a disruption that may have a serious impact on the computing ecosystem, although it remains to be seen whether or not Google is planning the product merely as an upgrade to ChromeOS rather than a fully fledged competitor to Windows or MacOS.