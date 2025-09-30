Amazon’s Sept. 30 Event: What To Expect From Echo, Kindle And Fire TV

According to a report in The Verge, Amazon seems set to showcase new Echo smart speakers at its upcoming event, hinted at by the company’s signature blue Echo ring. While the exact models remain unknown, a new standard Echo appears likely, as the last update for that device was in 2020.

Another device could be an updated Echo Studio, which was last upgraded in 2023. If you’re considering new smart speakers and already use Amazon’s Alexa and Echo ecosystem, it might be worth holding off on purchases until the company reveals its latest offerings.