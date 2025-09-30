Amazon’s Sept. 30 Event: What To Expect From Echo, Kindle And Fire TV
Amazon’s hardware event on Sept. 30 is expected to showcase updates to Echo, Kindle, Fire TV and other smart devices.
Amazon is set to host its annual fall hardware event on Tuesday, Sept. 30, at 10 a.m., ET (7:30 p.m., IST) in New York City, promising announcements across its broad range of devices. The event, though, will not be live-streamed.
Alexa+ Updates Expected
In February this year, Amazon unveiled enhancements to its voice assistant, Alexa+, making it more conversational and capable through generative AI. At the fall event, hardware designed to leverage Alexa+ is expected to take centre stage.
New Echo Models Expected
According to a report in The Verge, Amazon seems set to showcase new Echo smart speakers at its upcoming event, hinted at by the company’s signature blue Echo ring. While the exact models remain unknown, a new standard Echo appears likely, as the last update for that device was in 2020.
Another device could be an updated Echo Studio, which was last upgraded in 2023. If you’re considering new smart speakers and already use Amazon’s Alexa and Echo ecosystem, it might be worth holding off on purchases until the company reveals its latest offerings.
Colour Version Of Kindle Scribe
Reports claim that Amazon could be preparing to unveil a colour Kindle Scribe, if its latest event teaser is anything to go by. The invitation features a multicoloured take on the Kindle logo, and tucked away in one corner is some cryptic wording, namely “with the” and “stroke of a pen”, which may hint at stylus support on a colour display.
The original Kindle Scribe, a large-screen E Ink reader with pen input, arrived in 2022, followed by a refreshed model in 2024. Both devices offered note-taking features but stopped short of introducing colour panels, making a colour upgrade appear to be the logical next step.
TV Hardware And OS
The Verge notes that Amazon’s latest event invites hints at something new for its television line-up. In one corner of the artwork sits an image that looks very much like a TV set, sparking speculation that fresh hardware is on the way.
Yet the more significant development could be software-related: reports suggest the company is preparing to debut Vega OS, a replacement for its Android-based Fire TV platform. It might make its first appearance this week.