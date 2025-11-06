Amazon Web Services Hit By Outage, Thousands Report Disruptions

Amazon.com Inc.'s AWS experienced a widespread service disruption on Wednesday, affecting thousands of users across the United States. The outage affected core e-commerce functions, leaving shoppers unable to complete purchases just weeks before the holiday season.

According to the outage tracking website Downdetector, reports surged shortly after 6:30 pm ET. Users reported about 6,630 outages affecting the e-commerce platform to the outage-tracking website.

The common incidents that were related to the checkout process and the functionality of their shopping carts.

Affected metropolitan areas included major hubs such as New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Detroit.