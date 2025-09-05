Amazon Tightens Employee Phone Usage Rules Amid Cost-Cutting — Details Here

Amazon is asking staff to account for how much of their work phones are actually used for work, in a move that employees say reflects the company’s growing culture of micromanagement.

According to a Business Insider report, some Amazon Web Services (AWS) employees must now break down their mobile usage between business and personal activity.

The company then adjusts the $50 (around Rs 4,400) monthly phone reimbursement in line with the proportion of non-work use, cutting dollar-for-dollar when the line blurs into personal time.

The policy is part of CEO Andy Jassy's broader cost-cutting agenda, which has seen management layers reduced and worker-to-manager ratios increased by 15% in the past year. Business Insider reported that in retail divisions, employees are also being asked to justify business trips in advance by outlining expected goals and projected returns.

Even expense claims must now be broken down in detail, including itemising meals. Jassy’s approach has unsettled staff. Many employees told Business Insider they fear for their job security, especially after Jassy recently predicted that efficiency gains driven by artificial intelligence would eventually mean fewer white-collar jobs.

"It's just really hard for people to show up at work and be all-in knowing tomorrow might be the last day at work," an Amazon employee told Business Insider.

The focus on frugality is being reinforced at every level. At staff meetings, executives repeatedly stress the importance of cost control.