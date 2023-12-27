Amazon Prime Video Users Will Start Seeing Ads On Streaming Platform From This Date Onwards

Earlier this year, Amazon said that starting early 2024, shows and movies on its streaming platform Prime Video will include limited advertisements. Now the company has revealed the date from which Prime Video users will start seeing the ads.

According to a report in The Verge, ads in Prime Video content will start to appear from January 29 in the U.S., U.K., Germany, and Canada. That will be followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico, and Australia later in the next year.

“This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time,” the company said in an email to customers, the report said.

"We aim to have meaningfully fewer ads than linear TV and other streaming TV providers. No action is required from you, and there is no change to the current price of your Prime membership," Amazon said in the email.

Amazon Prime Video users in the U.S will also get a new ad-free option for an additional $2.99 per month.

Prime Video is available as part of the Amazon Prime membership, which costs $14.99 per month or $139 annually for an individual.

Here's how much Amazon Prime membership costs in India:

Monthly Prime (1 month): Rs 299

Quarterly Prime (3 months): Rs 599

Annual Prime (12 months): Rs 1499

Annual Prime Lite (12 months): Rs 999

The membership gives access to all the perks of Amazon Prime (including free Two-Day Delivery on eligible items, and other benefits) plus the full library of content available through Prime Video.

Amazon offers a free trial for eligible non-Prime members which includes access to the service for a limited time before they start paying.

Earlier this year, Netflix had introduced an ad-supported plan to allow users to enjoy movies and TV shows at a lower price.

Ad-supported plans are available in Australia, Brazil, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Spain, the United Kingdom, and the United States.