Amazon Launches New Echo Lineup, Fire TVs With Alexa+, 4K Camera Ring: Specs, Features, Prices
Amazon has launched new Echo devices powered by Alexa+, an advanced iteration of its voice assistant that utilises generative AI, along with Fire TV models and Ring security products at its annual flagship event.
Amazon updated its lineup of Echo devices, introducing new speakers and smart displays, all aimed at demonstrating the capabilities of Alexa+. Additionally, Amazon launched a new Kindle model.
Here’s a look at the launches and announcements from the Amazon event.
Amazon’s New Echo Lineup: Key Features, Specs, Prices
Amazon introduced four new Echo devices powered by Alexa+: redesigned Echo Dot Max, Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11. The latest Echo devices utilise AZ3 and AZ3 Pro chips with a new AI Accelerator. While the Echo Dot Max runs on AZ3, the Echo Studio, Echo Show 8, and Echo Show 11 models have the advanced AZ3 Pro chip.
According to Amazon, the new Echo devices have improved Alexa’s wake-word recognition, more natural interactions with Alexa+, better noise cancellation, fresh aesthetics, enhanced processing power, and increased memory.
“The Echo Dot Max features nearly 3x the bass compared to Echo Dot (5th gen),” according to Amazon, while the new Echo Studio is “40% smaller than the original.”
The Echo Dot Max is priced at $99.99, the Echo Studio at $219.99, Echo Show 8 at $179.99, and Echo Show 11 at $219.99.
Amazon’s New Fire TV Lineup With Alexa+: Key Features, Prices
With better integration and discovery through Alexa+, Amazon introduced its new Fire TV lineup. The new Fire TV 2-Series, 4-Series, and Omni QLED TVs feature “sleeker designs, better performance, and Omnisense technology which enables intelligent experiences across screen sizes.”
The company also launched an entry-level 4K streaming device, Fire TV Stick 4K Select, with Amazon’s Vega operating system and HDR10+.
The Fire TV Omni QLED Series is available from 50 inches to 75 inches and starts at $479.99. The Fire TV 2-Series and 4-Series are available from 32 inches to 55 inches and start at $159.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select is priced under $40.
Ring With 4K Cameras
Amazon announced that its Ring will introduce its first-ever 4K cameras and AI that helps find lost pets through the Search Party feature. The 4K Ring works on Retinal Vision imaging technology and come with Alexa+ Greetings, a feature that “transforms Alexa into a smart doorbell attendant.”
New Amazon Kindle Scribe
Amazon also introduced a new Kindle Scribe lineup, including a Kindle Scribe with and without a front light and Kindle Scribe Colorsoft offering a colourful writing experience. According to Amazon, the AI-powered notebooks are thinner, lighter, and faster with new front light system, new quad-core chip, and display upgrades.