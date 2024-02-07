Amazon Launches New AI-Powered Shopping Assistant Rufus; All You Need To Know

Learn what to look for while shopping product categories:

Customers usually run a basic search on Amazon. With Rufus, they can seek specific information on products of their choice such as, 'What to consider when buying headphones?', 'What to consider when detailing my car at home?', or 'What are clean beauty products?'

Shop by occasion:

Customers can consider a specific event or location to find products on Amazon. They can ask, 'What do I need for cold weather golf?' or 'I want to start an indoor garden.' Rufus suggests shoppable product categories—from golf base layers, jackets, and gloves to seed starters, potting mix, and grow lights.

Compare product categories:

'What’s the difference between lip gloss and lip oil?' or 'Compare drip to pour-over coffee makers' are a few common comparisons that customers can run with Rufus on Amazon.

Find the best recommendations:

'What are good gifts for Valentine’s Day?' or 'Best dinosaur toys for a 5-year-old'. Customers can ask these basic questions and find tailored results with Rufus as assistant.

Ask questions about a specific product while on a product detail page:

Rufus can generate responses based on the community Q&A and reviews when asked. For instance, if a customer visits the product page and asks questions like 'Is this pickleball paddle good for beginners?', or 'Is this jacket machine washable?', or 'Is this cordless drill easy to hold?' while they are on the page, Rufus will generate responses and give customers the required insights.

“Customers in the beta can simply start typing or speaking their questions into the search bar in Amazon’s mobile app and a Rufus chat dialog box will appear at the bottom of their screen,” the Amazon release said.

They further added that if a customer wants to discontinue Rufus, then, they can swipe down to send the chat dialog box back to the bottom of the screen.