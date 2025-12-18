Amazon Launches Alexa+ AI Assistant On Web Against Rivals ChatGPT, Google Gemini
Amazon has launched Alexa+ on web platforms, expanding beyond its earlier release for Android and iOS users.
Amazon has upgraded its AI assistant, Alexa, into a new chatbot called Alexa+, which is now available for users on the web. Alexa+ can answer questions and help users with a variety of tasks, going beyond its traditional smart home functions. The latest version positions Amazon’s Alexa alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini in the AI assistant space.
Amazon has launched Alexa+ on web platforms, expanding beyond its earlier release for Android and iOS users. The upgraded assistant uses generative AI to enhance the user experience.
Amazon has announced that users can now access Alexa+ on browsers at alexa.com, offering the same app experience. The website directs users to the dashboard where they can ask questions to the bot, similar to using ChatGPT or Gemini. However, one needs to sign in to the portal to use the AI assistant.
"Dive deep into topics and pick up conversations anytime, everywhere," said Amazon's Alexa+ website states. "Alexa keeps the context across your devices like Echo and Fire TV."
Like the earlier app version, Alexa+ assists with various tasks, acting as a typical AI chatbot while also helping plan events, book services and shop on Amazon. It retains context across platforms, letting users switch between the app, web browser, Echo and Fire TV seamlessly, New York-based Tech Times reported.
Alexa+ also understands natural language, allowing regular conversation and uses generative AI to tailor responses based on users’ preferences. With the move, Amazon is making fast progress to catch up with major rivals OpenAI and Google. Both tech giants recently unveiled their smartest AI assistant models, capable of understanding context and offering seamless, enhanced interactions.
One advantage that Amazon may have with Alexa+ is its focus on a warm, genuine user experience. The company plans to do this by combining the familiarity of the original Alexa with advanced generative AI.
The "genuineness" of Alexa is the main selling point of the latest generative AI chatbot. However, it remains to be seen how well Alexa+ will perform, given that competitors like Google’s Gemini and OpenAI’s ChatGPT are already well-established with proven capabilities.