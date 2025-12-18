Amazon Launches Alexa+ AI Assistant On Web Against Rivals ChatGPT, Google Gemini

Amazon has upgraded its AI assistant, Alexa, into a new chatbot called Alexa+, which is now available for users on the web. Alexa+ can answer questions and help users with a variety of tasks, going beyond its traditional smart home functions. The latest version positions Amazon’s Alexa alongside OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini in the AI assistant space.

Amazon has launched Alexa+ on web platforms, expanding beyond its earlier release for Android and iOS users. The upgraded assistant uses generative AI to enhance the user experience.

Amazon has announced that users can now access Alexa+ on browsers at alexa.com, offering the same app experience. The website directs users to the dashboard where they can ask questions to the bot, similar to using ChatGPT or Gemini. However, one needs to sign in to the portal to use the AI assistant.

"Dive deep into topics and pick up conversations anytime, everywhere," said Amazon's Alexa+ website states. "Alexa keeps the context across your devices like Echo and Fire TV."