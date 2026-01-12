Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Offers On OnePlus 15, Galaxy S25 Ultra, iQOO 15; iPhone 17 Pro Coming Soon

Amazon has teased a number of smartphones that will be on offer during the sale. These include:

OnePlus 15: Priced at Rs 72,999; available at Rs 68,999.

OnePlus 15R: Priced at Rs 47,999; available at Rs 44,999.

OnePlus Nord 5: Priced at Rs 34,999; available at Rs 30,999.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra: Priced at Rs 1,29,999; available at Rs 1,19,999.

iQOO 15: Priced at Rs 76,999; available at Rs 65,999.

Vivo X300: Priced at Rs 83,999; available at Rs 75,999.

Oppo Reno 15 Pro Mini: Priced at Rs 64,999; available at Rs 53,999.

Realme GT 7: Priced at Rs 48,999; available at Rs 37,999.

Amazon has also hinted at deals on the Apple iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, along with the iPhone 15, though the exact discounted price hasn’t been revealed yet.

Prime members may get early access starting late on Jan. 15 (around 11:59 p.m.), while the main sale opens for everyone on Jan. 16. During the sale, Prime members will enjoy exclusive daily offers on a wide range of products. Additionally, shoppers can get an instant 10% discount on eligible purchases (including EMI transactions) when paying with SBI credit cards.

The event is expected to run for several days, competing directly with Flipkart’s Republic Day Sale (starting Jan. 17).