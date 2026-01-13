Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts On iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air

The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air will be available at discounted rates during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale. Below are the reduced prices:

iPhone 17 Pro Max: Reduced to Rs 1,40,400 (down from its standard retail price of Rs 1,49,900).

iPhone 17 Pro: Available at Rs 1,25,400 (down from Rs 1,34,900).

iPhone Air: Priced at Rs 91,249 (cut from Rs 99,000).

Amazon is also providing a 10% instant discount on purchases made with SBI credit cards (including EMI options). Shoppers can further get cashback promotions and exchange offers, subject to eligibility and device condition.