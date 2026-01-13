Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Discounts On iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
Amazon is also providing instant discount on purchases made with SBI credit cards, cashback promotions, and exchange offers.
Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will start on Jan. 16. This annual shopping event is set to feature significant price reductions on smartphones. The standout offers include reductions on Apple’s premium iPhone 17 series devices, which were launched in September 2025.
Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale Discounts On iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air
The iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air will be available at discounted rates during Amazon’s Great Republic Day Sale. Below are the reduced prices:
iPhone 17 Pro Max: Reduced to Rs 1,40,400 (down from its standard retail price of Rs 1,49,900).
iPhone 17 Pro: Available at Rs 1,25,400 (down from Rs 1,34,900).
iPhone Air: Priced at Rs 91,249 (cut from Rs 99,000).
Amazon is also providing a 10% instant discount on purchases made with SBI credit cards (including EMI options). Shoppers can further get cashback promotions and exchange offers, subject to eligibility and device condition.
ALSO READ
OnePlus Freedom Sale Discounts On OnePlus 15, 15R, OnePlus 13, Nord 5 — Dates, Where to Buy, Bank Offers
iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone Air: Specs And Features
The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are Apple’s top-tier smartphones, featuring:
Advanced A19 Pro chipset for superior performance and efficiency.
12GB RAM for smooth multitasking.
Pro-grade triple rear camera system with 48MP sensors.
ProMotion display supporting up to 120Hz refresh rate and peak brightness of 3,000 nits.
Vapour chamber cooling system.
The iPhone Air stands out as Apple’s thinnest and lightest model ever, at just 5.6 mm thick, with a titanium frame for added strength. Along with the A19 Pro chipset, it includes a 48MP primary rear camera, 18MP front camera, and a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR ProMotion display.