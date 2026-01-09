Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Begins Jan. 16 — Expect Discounts On Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, Others

Amazon has announced that its Great Republic Day Sale 2026 will begin on Jan. 16 in India. A dedicated landing page is now live on the e-commerce platform, teasing upcoming deals and bank offers.

Amazon’s Republic Day Sale is expected to feature significant discounts on a wide range of smartphones and other gadgets like smartwatches, laptops, tablets, PCs, smart glasses, and gaming consoles. One can expect to get everything from premium Apple iPhones, Google Pixels, and Samsung Galaxy devices to mid-range and budget smartphones at a discount during the sale.

Highlights of the annual sale will include daily "Blockbuster Deals," "Blockbuster Deals with Exchange," "8 pm Deals," "Trending Deals," "Top 100 Deals," and "Price Crash Store." Special offers will also be included as part of "Amazon Combos," "Sample Mania," "Freebie Central," "Exchange Mela," and more, along with Amazon Coupons at reduced prices.

During the sale, there will be Prime exclusive offers every day, and customers can also avail up to 10% instant discount on purchases made with SBI credit cards, including on EMI transactions.

To ensure a smooth shopping experience, Amazon advises users to add or update card details in their accounts, enable online transactions on cards, and save/update delivery addresses for faster checkout.