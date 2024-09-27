iPhone 13 To OnePlus 12R 5G — Check Top Smartphone Deals In Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings a massive discount on iPhone 13 and more.
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale has gone live for all customers after a 24-hour early access window was provided to Prime members. The sale, arguably one of the biggest during the festive season, brings exciting deals on electronic products including smartphones, laptops, TVs, and home appliances among others.
Customers looking to get a new phone can get their bucket list product at a lower price during the sale, which started at midnight on Sept. 27.
Here are the top five smartphones to buy from Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale.
Apple iPhone 13
The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale brings a massive discount on iPhone 13 during the festive season. The Apple iPhone 13 is being retailed at its lowest price ever during this year’s sale. You can grab the iPhone 13 (128 GB variant) at a discounted price of Rs 41,999 against the MRP of Rs 59,600, with an almost Rs 18,000 discount. You can further receive an additional discount of up to Rs 1,500 and Rs 1,250 using SBI credit and debit cards. An additional discount of Rs 1,200 is available if you switch to Airtel Postpaid.
OnePlus 12R 5G
This popular high-end, mid-range smartphone from OnePlus is also witnessing a massive discount during the sale. The OnePlus 12R 5G (8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) is retailing at Rs 37,999 with a Rs 5,000 discount against the normal price of Rs 42,999. You can also get additional discounts of Rs 1,750 and Rs 1,500 on SBI credit card transactions.
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G
One of the best flagship phones by Samsung, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is selling at a 60% discounted rate at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE 5G is available at Rs 29,999 (Original price: Rs 74,999). Additional discounts of up to Rs 1,500 are also available on SBI credit card transactions.
Xiaomi 14
The Xiaomi 14 (12GB RAM, 512GB storage) is retailing at a 40% discount at Rs 47,999. The smartphone, which claims to have one of the best cameras in the segment, originally sold for Rs 79,999. It is one of the best offers that camera smartphone enthusiasts can grab.
Samsung Galaxy M35 5G
The Samsung Galaxy M35 5G is getting a 39% discount and selling at Rs 14,999 (MRP of Rs 24,499) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale. Additional discounts of up to Rs 1,500 are also available with bank offers. The smartphone has a 6,000 mAh battery and a decent camera.
iPhone 15
The Apple iPhone 15 is getting a discount of Rs 10,000 at the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale, selling for Rs 69,990. The premium smartphone from Apple is retailing at a 12% discount from its MRP of Rs 79,600. You can get an additional Rs 3,000 discount on transactions using SBI credit cards. No-cost EMI options starting at Rs 3,147 are also available.