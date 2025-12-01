Amazon Data Centers Linked To Rare Cancers, Miscarriages? Here's What Company Says

Amazon is facing serious health and safety allegations across its US data center operations, with reports linking the facilities to clusters of rare cancers and miscarriages among employees and nearby residents.

The company, which operates one of the world's largest cloud computing infrastructures through Amazon Web Services, is now under the radar, as per Rolling Stone reports. Despite the reports, the denies claims that its operations are responsible for the health issues.

The allegations center around the data center complexes, particularly in areas like Northern Virginia, a major hub for AWS operations. These facilities are known to use powerful chemicals, heavy metals, and intricate cooling systems, creating an industrial environment.

According to Rolling Stone, “data centres suck up tens of millions of gallons of water from the aquifer each year to cool their computer equipment, which then gets funnelled to the Port’s wastewater system.”

This wastewater, that containing nitrates, get sprayed onto nearby farms. But the soil in these areas is porous, which means that it cannot absorb all of it. As a result, even more nitrates sink back into the aquifer.