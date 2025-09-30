Amazon Brings New Fire TV Lineup with Alexa+

At the top of the lineup is the Omni QLED Series, starting at $479.99 and available in sizes between 50 and 75 inches. The display is now 60% brighter than before, with nearly double the local dimming zones for deeper blacks and brighter highlights. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive support aim to make shows and movies look more lifelike, while a faster processor promises a 40% performance bump.

This model also brings a few smart tricks. The TV can adjust its colors automatically depending on the room’s lighting. With Omnisense technology, it powers on when someone walks in and shuts off when the room is empty, helping save energy. Owners can even turn the display into a digital canvas, showing artwork, personal photos, or interactive visuals that respond to movement. Alexa+ is built in, so content searches and commands can be handled hands-free.