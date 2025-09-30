Amazon Brings New Fire TV Lineup with Alexa+
Fire TV has already reached almost 300 million devices worldwide, and with over 250 new partner-made TVs expected this year.
Amazon has rolled out an updated Fire TV range, this time powered by Alexa+, its upgraded assistant built to make finding and enjoying content a lot simpler. The company says the new devices offer faster performance, more personalized recommendations, and a mix of premium and budget-friendly options to suit different buyers.
Fire TV has already reached almost 300 million devices worldwide, and with over 250 new partner-made TVs expected this year, Amazon is leaning into that momentum with refreshed hardware and smarter software.
Fire TV Omni QLED Series
At the top of the lineup is the Omni QLED Series, starting at $479.99 and available in sizes between 50 and 75 inches. The display is now 60% brighter than before, with nearly double the local dimming zones for deeper blacks and brighter highlights. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Adaptive support aim to make shows and movies look more lifelike, while a faster processor promises a 40% performance bump.
This model also brings a few smart tricks. The TV can adjust its colors automatically depending on the room’s lighting. With Omnisense technology, it powers on when someone walks in and shuts off when the room is empty, helping save energy. Owners can even turn the display into a digital canvas, showing artwork, personal photos, or interactive visuals that respond to movement. Alexa+ is built in, so content searches and commands can be handled hands-free.
The lineup also includes a new streaming stick. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select, priced at $39.99, is designed to deliver sharp 4K visuals with HDR10+ support at an affordable cost. (Photo: NDTV)
Fire TV 2-Series and 4-Series
For shoppers on a budget, Amazon has refreshed its 2-Series and 4-Series sets, ranging from 32 to 55 inches. The 2-Series supports HD, while the 4-Series offers 4K resolution, both wrapped in thin metal bezels for a cleaner look. Starting at $159.99, these models now run 30% faster thanks to a new quad-core processor and also include Omnisense features. A new tool called Dialogue Boost is being introduced across the range, allowing dialogue to stand out without raising background noise.
Fire TV Stick 4K Select
The lineup also includes a new streaming stick. The Fire TV Stick 4K Select, priced at $39.99, is designed to deliver sharp 4K visuals with HDR10+ support at an affordable cost. It runs on Amazon’s Vega OS, which the company says makes apps launch faster and keeps the overall experience smooth. It comes ready for popular streaming platforms and will soon add support for services like Xbox Gaming, Luna, and Alexa+.
ALSO READ
Amazon To Kill This Top Alexa Privacy Feature, Check Date; Netizens Say 'Great Opportunity'
Alexa+
A big part of the update is Alexa+, which Amazon describes as a more natural, conversation-driven way to discover content. Viewers can ask for shows similar to ones they’ve already watched, request family-friendly picks, or search by actor. Results appear across major platforms including Prime Video, Netflix, and HBO Max.
Alexa+ also acts as a companion while watching. It can provide actor details, filming locations, soundtrack information, or trivia without needing to look away from the screen. Sports fans get real-time updates, stats, and highlights on demand. Another useful feature is scene-based search, letting users jump to specific moments in movies and, soon, TV shows.
Outside of entertainment, Alexa+ ties into smart home features, handling tasks like pulling up doorbell camera feeds or browsing photo libraries on the TV.
Pricing and Availability
All of the new Fire TV devices are up for pre-order now and will begin shipping next month. Prices start at $39.99 for the Fire TV Stick 4K Select, $159.99 for the 2-Series, $329.99 for the 4-Series, and $479.99 for the Omni QLED Series. Alexa+ will be bundled with the new TVs and select Fire TV devices from partners such as Panasonic and Hisense. Amazon has not yet shared pricing or availability for India.