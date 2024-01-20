Altman Seeks To Raise Billions For Network Of AI Chip Factories

Altman believes the industry needs to act now to ensure there’s sufficient supply near the end of the decade, according to people familiar with his thinking. Since OpenAI released ChatGPT more than a year ago, interest in artificial intelligence applications has skyrocketed among companies and consumers. That in turn has spurred massive demand for the computing power and processors needed to build and run those AI programs. Altman has said repeatedly that there already aren’t enough chips for his company’s needs.