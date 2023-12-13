Almost 60% Organisations Are Implementing Or Exploring Generative AI In Marketing: Capgemini

The majority of marketers (62%) believe that generative artificial intelligence will augment human creativity, enhancing unique human qualities such as intuition, emotion and understanding of context. Organisations already investing in generative AI for marketing dedicated 62% of their budget towards it, according to a report by Capgemini Research Institute, based on a survey of 1,800 marketing executives across 14 countries and interviews with chief marketing officers and marketing leaders.

Half of the organisations have already set aside specific budgets and almost half (47%) have allocated teams for the implementation of generative AI in marketing, the report showed. Of the marketers surveyed, 57% expected generative AI to act as a catalyst for unlocking new creative possibilities, particularly when collaborating between human and AI-driven innovation; 55% expected this to motivate teams to think beyond conventional boundaries.

Marketers who are now employing generative AI anticipate using it for data analysis (90%), search engine optimisation (89%), customer services (89%), content creation (88%), and image and video generation (86%) over the next two to three years.

According to research, organisations believe that this technology can help in building a unique brand image (67%), an accurate analysis of customer and market trends (65%), reduce marketing costs (66%) and increase efficiency in content generation (65%).

Addressing Ethical And Regulatory Issues Critical

As AI algorithms become sophisticated, marketers will face complex ethical considerations around customer data, transparency of AI-driven decision-making processes and social inequalities. Research indicated that only 30% of organisations have implemented clear guidelines for the use and oversight of AI systems. Less than half consider attributes of trust, privacy and responsibility when selecting AI systems for marketing.

Only 42% are implementing measures to protect themselves from challenges related to the use of generative AI in marketing, such as monitoring or searching for AI-derived versions of their work, including logos and artwork.

Bridging The Generative AI Skills Gap

The majority of organisations (71%) anticipated that certain marketing roles—including SEO specialists, digital marketing and creative directors, public relations/communication specialists, copywriters and customer insight specialists—will be significantly or moderately impacted by generative AI.

Around 63% recognised that the demand for generative AI skills in marketing significantly exceeds supply. To address this skills gap, 53% of companies are planning to provide generative AI training to their marketing teams in the next six months, with companies in India, Australia, US and the Netherlands most likely to implement this initiative. Sectors such as media, insurance, automotive and life sciences also show higher commitment towards generative AI training.

Marketing A Strategic Force To Drive Success

Research showed that chief marketing officers are increasingly playing a central role in strategic decision-making. In B2C sectors, 71% of C-suite respondents see marketing as a strategic partner in driving business growth, and 72% of B2C businesses involve the CMO in critical decisions. CMOs have assumed greater direct responsibility for contribution to revenue growth (49%) and profit-related decisions (44%) over the past two years.

Almost 60% of organisations are integrating generative AI into their marketing efforts, of which 37% are actively implementing it across various initiatives. An additional 21% are in the experimental phase.